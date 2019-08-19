Los Angeles Business Journal Names CoverHound a Top Place to Work for 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoverHound ®, the property and casualty insurance platform for digital distribution, today announced it has been named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This marks the second consecutive year CoverHound has received this honor.



Created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group, the Best Places to Work survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies, with each nominated company evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. An employee survey was also included in the evaluation process to measure each company’s employee experience.

Over the past eight years, CoverHound has successfully sold more than 250,000 policies and continues to deliver fast, accurate and actionable business and personal insurance options. Its subsidiary CyberPolicy ® helps small businesses compare, quote and buy cyber insurance online. Earlier this year, CoverHound raised a $58 million Series D funding round, with Hiscox leading the round and additional investors including Chubb , Aflac Ventures and MS&AD . This June, CyberPolicy launched CyberPolicy Genesis , a one-click cyber insurance product available for purchase through trusted brands.

“It’s an honor to be named one of the top employers in Los Angeles, and we’re especially proud of our employees for making CoverHound such a positive and impactful company,” said Keith Moore, CEO at CoverHound. “Between our Series D funding, continued partner growth, record online sales, NPS of 100 in July and expansion of CyberPolicy, it’s been a banner year for CoverHound. We’re grateful for our dedicated and passionate team who have made this growth possible.”

To learn more about CoverHound and CyberPolicy and its open career opportunities, please visit http://coverhound.com/jobs .

About CoverHound®

CoverHound is an insurtech company for consumers and businesses to easily compare and purchase insurance, built to deliver fast, accurate and actionable rates from leading US carriers based on their specific needs. Some of the top carriers include Chubb, Hiscox, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, biBERK, Safeco, Nationwide, Mercury, Hartford Steam Boiler and others to offer the most competitive rates and coverages in 50 states. Developed by a team with deep insurance and online financial services experience, CoverHound is dedicated to providing the best in class customer experience and has an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 82.

About CyberPolicy®

In 2016, CyberPolicy became the world's first marketplace to help small businesses compare, quote, and buy cyber insurance online in minutes. Since then, CyberPolicy has expanded its cyber insurance offerings to cover 98 percent of small business types with up to $250 million in revenue and in 2019, it launched CyberPolicy Genesis, a one-click cyber insurance product available via trusted brands. CyberPolicy partners with market leaders including Chubb, Hiscox, and others to develop extensive bundled cybersecurity offerings to help small businesses "Plan. Prevent. Insure.™" against cyberattacks. CyberPolicy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoverHound Inc.

Media Contact

Paul Wilke

pr@coverhound.com

+1-415-881-7995



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.