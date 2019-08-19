Duos Technologies to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: DUOT), a provider of advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held on September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Duos Technologies Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini and CFO Adrian Goldfarb are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company’s core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com .

Contacts: Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

(904) 652-1601

tlh@duostech.com



Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

DUOT@GatewayIR.com



