VitalHub and Strata Health Announce Strategic Collaboration To Enhance Health and Social Service Provider System Efficiencies Globally

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that it has formalized a partnership with Strata Health, the global leader in intelligent patient transition technology. The intent of this collaboration is to add customer value through integration of the VitalHub Patient Flow and Electronic Health Record solutions with the Strata Health intelligent resource matching and referral technology platform; the outcome of which will result in more effective and streamlined patient flow and transitions between the acute, community and social service care providers.



Both organizations have an international presence with a global footprint that includes customers in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“We have known and worked with the Strata Health team over the course of many years and have always had a great deal of respect and strong working relationship with them. Based on evolving customer requirements and a project that they introduced us to in the US Pacific Northwest which required our complex case management solution, we thought it an opportune time to formalize our relationship and focus more broadly on the value of a strategic collaboration with them,” said Dan Matlow, CEO, VitalHub Corp.

“We are excited to be working with VitalHub and their amazing team. Their solutions complement our own and together we can show great value to our customers. We are happy to announce our partnership with them and continue the great work we’ve already started,” said Pete Smith, CEO, Strata Health Solutions.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment, Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

ABOUT STRATA HEALTH SOLUTIONS



With almost 20 years of experience in the patient flow industry, Strata Health is the leading provider of intelligent, digital tools for resource allocation, eReferrals, patient transitions, and continual patient flow innovation across the entire care continuum.

Adapting to your unique needs, regional differences, and specific workflows, Strata Health leverages integration and patient care resource-matching technology to intelligently optimize each patient’s journey, while maximizing the use of available resources, increasing efficiencies, reducing wait times, and dramatically decreasing system costs and risks for patients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.