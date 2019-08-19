Global e-Cigarette Market Set to Grow from $9.39B in 2017 to $58.32B by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Cigarette - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Cigarette market accounted for $9.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.



Growing awareness towards harmful effects of smoking traditional cigarettes are few of factor fuelling the market growth. However, lack of information provided by the manufacturers regarding safety, use, and maintenance of devices are restricting the market growth.



Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is having a huge demand, owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce. By Geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth in emerging countries such as U.K., France, and Russian markets due to increasing seven traditional cigarette smokers classify themselves as current e-cigarette smokers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Electronic Cigarette market include Philip Morris International, Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., J WELL France, Imperial Tobacco Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc and Vmr Flavours Llc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cig-A-Like

5.2.1 Disposable

5.2.2 Rechargeable

5.3 Completely Disposable Model

5.4 Modular

5.5 Next-Generation

5.6 Personalized Vaporizer

5.7 Rechargeable

5.8 Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer

5.9 T-Vapor

5.9.1 Heat-Not-Burn

5.9.2 Infused

5.10 Vape Mod

5.11 Vaporizer

5.11.1 Open Tank

5.11.2 Closed System



6 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Aftermarket

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Battery & Charger

6.3 Refill

6.3.1 Flavor

6.3.1.1 Bakery/dessert

6.3.1.2 Beverage

6.3.1.3 Botanical

6.3.1.4 Candy

6.3.1.5 Fruit

6.3.1.6 Menthol

6.3.1.7 Menthol tobacco

6.3.1.8 Savory/spice

6.3.1.9 Sweet

6.3.1.10 Tobacco

6.3.1.11 Other Flavors

6.3.2 Liquid Type

6.3.2.1 Nicotine

6.3.2.2 Non-Nicotine

6.4 Other Aftermarkets



7 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online

7.3 Specialist E-Cig Shops

7.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.5 Tobacconist

7.6 Vape Shops

7.7 Other Distribution Channels



8 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Age-Group

8.1 Introduction

8.2 16-24

8.3 25-34

8.4 35-44

8.5 45-54

8.6 55-65

8.7 65+



9 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Battery Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automatic E-Cigarette

9.3 Manual E-Cigarette



10 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Gender

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Female

10.3 Male



11 Global Electronic Cigarette Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Philip Morris International

13.2 Healthier Choices Management Corp.

13.3 MCIG Inc.

13.4 ITC Limited

13.5 Altria Group Inc.

13.6 British American Tobacco PLC

13.7 Japan Tobacco Inc.

13.8 J WELL France

13.9 Imperial Tobacco Group

13.10 Nicotek LLC, NJOY Inc.

13.11 International Vapor Group

13.12 Reynolds American Inc.

13.13 VMR Flavours LLC



