Global Soy Milk Market Accounted for $14.44 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8%
The factors such as increasing demand for lactose-free food products due to the ease of digest which is likely to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of soy milk market. However, the exceptional taste of the soy milk which significantly differs from the cow milk, the rise of other dairy alternatives and rivalry from beverage manufacturing industries are restraining the market growth.
Based on type, sweetened soymilk is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high consumer demand for flavored beverages over the bland flavor of unsweetened soymilk. By geography, The Europe region likely to have a huge demand due to increasing focus of the population on healthy alternatives in emerging countries such as Germany and United Kingdom.
Some of the key players in the Soy Milk market include The Hershey Company, Vitasoy International Holdings LTD, Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Inc., Soy Fresh, Kikkoman Corporations, Alpro, PUREHARVEST, and WhiteWave Foods.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Soy Milk Market, By Flavor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chocolate
5.3 Vanilla
5.4 Coffee
5.5 Mango
5.6 Cardamom
5.7 Saffron
5.8 Almond
5.9 Other Flavours
6 Global Soy Milk Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Full-fat soy milks
6.3 Low-fat soy milks
6.4 Other Products
7 Global Soy Milk Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Unsweetened
7.3 Sweetened
8 Global Soy Milk Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Store Based
8.3 Store Based
8.4 Online Stores
8.5 Retail Stores
8.6 Supermarket/Hypermarket
8.7 Other Distribution Channels
9 Global Soy Milk Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Snacks
9.3 Desserts
9.4 Health Beverages
9.5 Non-Dairy Cheese
9.6 Beverages
9.7 Cold-Pressed Milk
9.8 Functional Beverages
9.9 Weight Loss
9.10 Bakery Products
9.11 Other Applications
10 Global Soy Milk Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Toddlers
10.3 Infants
10.4 Consumers With Lactose Intolerance
10.5 Kids
10.6 Adults
10.7 Elder
10.8 Other End Users
11 Global Soy Milk Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 The Hershey Company
13.2 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
13.3 Organic Valley
13.4 Eden Foods Inc.
13.5 Soy Fresh
13.6 Kikkoman Corporations
13.7 Alpro
13.8 PUREHARVEST
13.9 WhiteWave Foods
