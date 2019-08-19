Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada and BestLifeRewarded Innovations Partner to Promote Debt Management Awareness

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestLifeRewarded Innovations (BLRI) is proud to announce a new collaboration with Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada (CCCSoC). The goal of this partnership is to educate Canadians on debt solutions and encourage preventative action.



31% of Canadians are unable to pay their bills and 52% are only $200 away from insolvency. Millions of individuals are affected by debt and financial stress and the numbers are growing. Canadians worry about saving for retirement, paying off their debt and covering monthly bills. However, the impact that financial stress has on physical and mental health is commonly overlooked. It’s important to educate Canadians about debt management and understand how decreased financial stress can positively impact one’s physical and mental health. Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada is determined to help alleviate financial stress for all Canadians.

CCCSoC is a registered charitable organization that provides plans for Canadians to get out of debt and get their finances back on track. Through educational resources and tools, Consolidated Credit helps Canadians learn about debt management, the proper use of credit cards and financial literacy.

“With the rising cost of living, we understand there are many reasons why Canadians are living in debt,” said Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada. “It’s normal to feel overwhelmed and stressed by your debt, and uncertain if you will ever get back to a comfortable financial situation. We are committed to providing clear, concise information so individuals can make educated decisions about what to do with their debt. We look forward to our partnership with BestLifeRewarded Innovations, which will give us a platform to share our debt management solutions among a broad network of Canadians.”

BestLifeRewarded Innovations combines a comprehensive wellness incentive program with robust measurements to drive health behaviour change. The platform incorporates a turnkey and personalized wellness program for individual employees, and a report card for the organization (e.g. aggregate reports based on organizational performance).

“BLRI has a three-pillar approach to wellness, with a focus on physical, mental and financial health,” said Susanne Cookson, Co-founder of BestLifeRewarded. “While many wellness programs zero in on improving physical activity or emotional well-being independently, we recognize that financial stress can be detrimental to one’s physical and mental health. We are happy to collaborate with Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada to bring valuable resources to the BLRI platform and educate our users on debt management.”

BestLifeRewarded is a health behaviour change system. BLRI gives employers the opportunity to take a proactive role in managing the wellness of their employees by providing resources and programs centered on overall well-being. BestLifeRewarded supports over 12,000 Canadian companies and nearly 4 million Canadians and growing. The platform has been recognized globally for its evidence-informed innovation in health behaviour change.

Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada provides debt management solutions to help individuals recover from debt and get their finances back on track. Consolidated Credit provides a variety of education resources to help with debt management, the proper use of credit cards and improving financial literacy. CCCSoC has helped over one million Canadians and continues to assist individuals and families in engaging financial crises and debt management problems through education and professional counselling.

