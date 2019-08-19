Credit Counselling Canada and BestLifeRewarded Innovations Collaborate to Educate Canadians on Financial Literacy

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestLifeRewarded Innovations (BLRI) is proudly partnering with Credit Counselling Canada (CCC) to promote financial literacy education among Canadians.



Finances are the leading cause of stress in Canada. 41% of Canadians feel money is their greatest source of stress while it's cited as the number one concern for citizens in over 20 countries surveyed. The impact of financial stress is felt by the individual, the community, and the economy on a broader level. Credit Counselling Canada is committed to delivering financial literacy education to increase awareness and directly assist indebted individuals in managing their money.

CCC provides valuable insight into financial management to protect the consumer and decrease stress among Canadians. Financial-related stress impacts physical and mental health and can cause an increase in a variety of troubling physical symptoms such as migraines, depression and anxiety. Credit Counselling Canada has reached hundreds of thousands of Canadians to promote financial health and this number continues to grow.

“Credit Counselling Canada is focused on bettering the lives of Canadians,” said Michelle Pommells, CEO of Credit Counselling Canada. “We value more than the numbers, we provide tools and resources intended to help Canadians deal with debt while learning about financial health so they can sleep better at night, decrease stress and understand how to be protected as a consumer. We are excited to share our content with BestLifeRewarded and gain access to their robust network of users across Canada.”

BLRI’s wellness incentive platform, BestLifeRewarded® provides health stakeholders with a “plug and play” system to encourage health behaviour change. The first of its kind, BestLifeRewarded combines rewards, evidence-informed behaviour change models and personalized action plans to get and keep people health.

“Wellness isn’t just about diet and exercise, financial stress has a significant impact on physical and mental health, and we are happy to collaborate with Credit Counselling Canada to deliver financial literacy education to Canadians,” said Susanne Cookson, Co-founder of BestLifeRewarded. “We look forward to the addition of CCC’s industry leading tools and resources to our content library and using these support materials to promote financial health and literacy.”

About BestLifeRewarded Innovations

BestLifeRewarded is a health behaviour change system. BLRI gives employers the opportunity to take a proactive role in managing the wellness of their employees by providing resources and programs centered on overall well-being. BestLifeRewarded supports over 12,000 Canadian companies and nearly 4 million Canadians and growing. The platform has been recognized globally for its evidence-informed innovation in health behaviour change.

About Credit Counselling Canada

Credit Counselling Canada is the national association of not-for-profit credit counselling agencies that work provincially, regionally and locally throughout Canada. Only not-for-profit or charitable organizations are accepted as association members. Credit Counselling Canada represents not-for-profit/charitable agencies operating approximately 80 offices from coast to coast. Members offer individuals and families assistance through credit/financial counselling, education and debt repayment alternatives. CCC is governed by a volunteer board including representatives of member agencies and the community at large. The national body oversees compliance with CCC accreditation measures assuring compliance with the highest ethical operation and service requirements. All members of CCC are accredited. Credit counsellors are professionally certified by the Association of Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE).

For more information on Credit Counselling Canada, please visit www.creditcounsellingcanada.ca/

For more information on BestLifeRewarded Innovations, please visit www.bestliferewarded.com

SOURCE BestLifeRewarded Innovations Inc.

