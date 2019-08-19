Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 16.96% Over 2019-2029 - Growing Need for Fast Charging Batteries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market: Focus on Material Type {Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blend, Lithium Titanium Oxide (LTO), Silicon-Carbon Composite, Silicon-Graphene and Others}, Applications, and Patents - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the global next generation anode materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.96% during the forecast period 2019-2029.



The growth in the global next-generation anode materials market is attributable to the ongoing demand for innovative anode materials to meet the current demand of highly efficient batteries by different end users such as electric vehicles, energy storage, and power tools.



The ongoing demand for efficient lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and other consumer electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, and notebooks, is further escalating the requirement of innovative changes in batteries. The lithium-ion batteries are essential to unlock new growth scenarios in electric vehicles and energy storage devices.



The battery industry is evolving at an enormous rate with the entrance of new players and new technologies. This is expected to act as a catalyst to enable batteries in meeting the unmet demands in terms of their performance.



Silicon/silicon oxide blends are expected to witness fast growth in the medium term (2019-2024), while silicon-carbon composites are expected to witness healthy growth at a commercial scale in the long term (2025-2029).



The purpose of the global next-generation anode materials market study is to gain a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends and technological advancements in the market. The research study focuses on unleashing the innovations in anode electrode of lithium-ion battery and aims to put forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of different next-generation anode materials.



The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of Porter's Five Forces Analysis to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



Market Segmentation



Key next-generation anode materials that are identified in the global next-generation anode materials market include silicon/silicon oxide blend, silicon-carbon composite, silicon-graphene, lithium titanium oxide, and others. In terms of material type, silicon/silicon oxide blend anode material acquires the largest market share in the current scenario. This is on the account of the rising global demand for electric vehicles, e-bikes, and e-buses, among others, and increasing focus on the lithium-ion batteries.



In terms of application, the material is in its initial phase of acceptance in consumer electronics goods such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. However, the high adoption rate of this material is expected in the electric vehicles. Tesla Inc., for instance, uses silicon oxide blended with synthetic graphite as an anode material in its Model S and Model 3 of electric vehicles. The company currently uses a minimal amount of around 5% of silicon oxide in the anode and intends to increase the silicon oxide content in graphite by 5% every year moving forward.



The applicability of next-generation anode materials varies based on their properties. For example, silicon/silicon oxide blend is the most widely used in the transportation segment, while silicon-carbon composite is largely consumed by the electrical and electronics industry. The major reason for the large consumption in electrical and electronics application is the high durability, compatibility, and efficiency of the material when used in the lithium-ion batteries.



The key players operating in this market have increased their partnership and collaboration activities over recent years to expand their business and upgrade their technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. Driven by the rapid evolution of the end-user industries such as electric vehicles, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by several important players in this market of next-generation anode materials, with the motive of bringing improvement in the lithium-ion batteries.



Key Companies



Some of the key players operating in the next-generation anode materials market are Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc., Amprius, Inc., BTR New Energy Material Ltd., California Lithium Battery, Enevate Corporation, Enovix, HITACHI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., LeydenJar Technologies BV, NanoGraf Corporation, NEXEON LTD., Shanshan Technology, OneD Material, LLC, Paraclete Energy, Inc., pH Matter LLC, SCT HK, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., and Talga Resources Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Need for High Energy Density Batteries

1.1.2 Low-cost, Non-toxic, and Abundant Nature of Silicon

1.1.3 Growing Need for Fast Charging Batteries

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Volume Increase and Degradation of Silicon Anodes

1.2.2 Inability to Produce High Quality Graphene on a large Scale at a Low Price

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Developing Effective Binders to Ensure Stability of Silicon Anodes

1.3.2 Targeting Low-Volume Applications



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 Business Expansions

2.1.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Product Launches

2.1.5 Other Key Activities

2.2 Investment Scenario

2.3 Market Concentration Analysis and Recommendations (by Material Type)

2.3.1 Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blends

2.3.2 Lithium Titanium Oxide

2.3.3 Silicon-Carbon Composite

2.3.4 Silicon-Graphene



3 Key Trends in Associated Markets

3.1 Impact of Graphene Trends on Next-Generation Anode Materials

3.1.1 Clashing Interests of Anode Material Manufacturers and Graphene Suppliers in Terms of Graphene Quality

3.1.2 Dependency of Graphene Producers on Graphite Suppliers

3.1.3 Supply Concentration of Graphene in China

3.2 Impact of Silicon Trends on Next-Generation Anode Materials

3.2.1 Focus on Silicon Recycling Promotes Application in Lithium-ion Batteries

3.2.2 Oversupply of Silicon Resulting in Downward Pricing Pressure

3.3 Demand Loss for Traditional Graphite and Carbon Anode Material Manufacturers Due to Growing Next-Generation Anode Materials Market



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Patent Analysis

4.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Material Type)

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes (High)

4.3.5 Intensity of Competition (High)

4.4 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

4.4.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Product)

4.5 Comparative Analysis: Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blends vs. Lithium Titanium Oxide vs. Silicon-Carbon Composite vs. Silicon-Graphene

4.5.1 Technical Difference

4.5.2 Commercial Difference

4.5.3 Key Focus Areas for Suppliers

4.5.3.1 Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blend

4.5.3.2 Lithium Titanium Oxide

4.5.3.3 Silicon-Carbon Composite

4.5.3.4 Silicon-Graphene



5 Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Material Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blend

5.2.1 Silicon/ Silicon Oxide Blend Anode Materials Market (by Application)

5.3 Lithium Titanium Oxide

5.3.1 Lithium Titanium Oxide Anode Materials Market (by Application)

5.4 Silicon-Carbon Composite

5.4.1 Silicon-Carbon Composite Anode Materials Market (by Application)

5.5 Silicon-Graphene

5.5.1 Silicon-Graphene Anode Materials Market (by Application)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Others Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Application)



6 Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Region), Kilotons and $Million, 2018-2029

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Material Type)

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Country)

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Rest-of-the-World

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa

6.5.2 South America



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of Altair Nanotechnologies in Next-Generation Anode Materials Market

7.2.3 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Amprius, Inc.

7.4 BTR New Energy Material Ltd.

7.5 California Lithium Battery

7.6 Enevate Corporation

7.7 Enovix

7.8 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.9 LeydenJar Technologies B.V.

7.10 NanoGraf Corporation

7.11 NEXEON LTD.

7.12 Shanshan Technology

7.13 OneD Material, LLC

7.14 Paraclete Energy, Inc.

7.15 pH Matter LLC

7.16 SCT HK

7.17 Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

7.18 Talga Resources Ltd.

7.19 List of Other Key Players in the Next-Generation Anode Materials Market



