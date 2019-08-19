Insights Into the Global Stock Music Market, 2019-2024, with Profiles on Key Players: Audio Network, Getty Images, Shutterstock, Musicbed, and Envato
The global stock music market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.
The demand for subscription licenses of tracks, loops, and sound effects and lifetime licenses of theme tunes is expected to shape the demand in the stock music market. The growth of TV-style programming, and the growing popularity of sound design-first approach are contributing to the growth of the stock music market size.
The demand for royalty-free and licensed music is spurred, and vendors are designing their products and services around the theme of independent content creation. There has also been an emergence of new platforms such as Tongal, which is a global community of creators that collaborate with studios, networks, and brands to develop video content for several platforms. Such communities are more likely to rely on stock music than commission its production, thereby taking stock music to major brands.
The research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, license, end-user, and geography. The age of personal creation is fueling the stock music market by tracks. As the market was once dominated by low-quality music and kept great musicians out of the game, emerging business models harmonize the quality and price. This helps genuine composers to re-enter the field and raise the standard of the industry, thereby driving the demand for stock tracks.
Also, modularity has become increasingly relevant in the stock music marketplace with players putting musical expression at the fingertips by enabling users to build their own track with component tracks, re-balance the music to fit audio elements and voice-overs. The tracks segment dominated the market in 2018.
The rise of sound libraries is an emerging trend in the market. The stock music market size by sound effects is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing trend of quality over quantity is shifting focus from royalty-free to licensed music, thereby accelerating the growth of the licensed music segment. Several SMEs and individuals are finding the royalty-free model appealing and economical. The intensifying start-up culture in high-growth countries such as India is expected to boost the demand for royalty-free music.
Further, key vendors are focusing on online affiliates and organic search, aimed at gaining speed and building authority in search listings by offering strong content, which is expected to drive the stock music market globally.
SMEs and individual content creators are growing at high CAGRs and are expected to fuel the market in the coming years. The rise in corporate profits that have created more income for employers is driving marketing spend. The shift of listeners to digital channels has created opportunities for stock music players.
The growth of online radio services has fueled small business advertising via audio channels since they offer reliability by allowing tracking and targeting. This is boding well for the growth of the SME stock music market. The growth of influencers (individual content creators) has led to the rapid ascent of subscription licenses, specifically among high audio-visual oriented sectors such as travel, fashion and style, photography, food, lifestyle, sports and fitness, and DIYs. This evolution is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global stock music market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by License
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Digital Globalization
7.2 The Case for Sound in a Hyper-connected Ecosystem
7.3 Trends and Success Factors in the Stock Music Market
7.4 Game Design
7.4.1 Music Game Genres
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Rise of Independent Content Creators
8.1.2 The Podcast Renaissance
8.1.3 Audio-based User Experiences Gaining Traction
8.1.4 Growing Popularity of Sound Design-first Approach
8.1.5 Growth of TV Style Programming
8.2 Market Restraints
8.2.1 Stories Without Sounds
8.2.2 Massive Profusion of Choice
8.2.3 Generic Music Sweeps the Market
8.2.4 Increasing Investment in Custom Music
8.3 Market Trends
8.3.1 Simplifying Licensing
8.3.2 Increasing Intuitiveness of Filters
8.3.3 Growth of Platform Integrations
8.3.4 Authenticity Comes to the Forefront
8.3.5 Immersive Sound Design Gains Ground
9 Global Stock Music Market
9.1 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Five Forces Analysis
9.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
9.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
9.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
9.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
9.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
10 By Product
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Tracks
10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.4 Sound Effects
10.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
11 By End-User
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Large Businesses
11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 SMEs
11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Individual Content Creators
11.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
12 By License
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Licensed Music
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Royalty-free
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13 By Geography
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Overview
14 North America
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Key Countries
14.2.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
14.2.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
15 APAC
16 Europe
17 RoW
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Competition Overview
19 Market Vendor Analysis
19.1 Market Ranking Analysis
20 Key Company Profiles
20.1 Audio Network
20.2 Getty Images
20.3 Shutterstock
20.4 Musicbed
20.5 Envato
21 Other Prominent Vendors
21.1 123RF
21.2 Art-list
21.3 Audiosocket
21.4 Bensound
21.5 Dreamstime
21.6 FyrFly-SongFreedom
21.7 Jamendo
21.8 Motion Array
21.9 Music Vine
21.10 VIDEVO
21.11 Storyblocks
21.12 Soundsnap
21.13 Earmotion Audio Creation
21.14 Epidemic Sound
21.15 Pond5
21.16 MusicRevolution
21.17 Marmoset
21.18 Soundstripe
21.19 Neosounds
21.20 The Music Case
