Mobile Chargers Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024
Mobile Chargers Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019
Description
A mobile battery charger can be referred to an equipment that automatically recharges a cellphone’s battery when the battery of the phone runs low. Mobile phone forms a crucial part of our lives. Especially today, when technology has invaded every facet of human life, surviving without a mobile phone would make a person feel being cut off from the external world. Mobile phones have taken communication to another level where distance isn’t a barrier anymore for two persons to get in touch. Additionally, the upgraded versions of mobile phones enable the users to carry on their important office work from anywhere, even when they are travelling. Using mobile phones for booking tickets, buying food, purchasing grocery, paying bills, consulting doctor, booking cab, renting homes etc. has become a regular activity nowadays. The more the usage, the higher are the chances of the battery getting drained out faster interrupting the smooth flowing communication.
This is when mobile charger comes into play. Mobile chargers are often known as battery chargers; however, battery chargers serve a broad range of purposes unlike the mobile chargers. While mobile chargers are tools used exclusively for charging phones, battery chargers are devices that come as trickle, simple, fast, universal battery charger-analyzers, USB based, solar chargers, timer based, inductive, motion powered, intelligent, and pulse chargers. The battery chargers vary widely based on the applications such as battery charger for vehicles, charge stations, mobile phone charger, and electric vehicle batteries chargers.
A mobile charger is fundamentally a source for DC power supply. A transformer is often used to cut down the AC mains input voltage to the necessary range as per the capacity of the transformer. The transformer has a high-power type. It is always capable of producing a surged power output as needed by majority of the lead-acid batteries. To fix the low voltage AC supply and convert it into DC, a bridge rectifier configuration is often used. The bridge rectifier configuration is further levelled by a high value electrolytic capacitor. Next, the DC is transmitted to an electronic circuit which adjusts the voltage up to the required level. When the battery is charged, the DC is applied to it and the power is preserved within the battery via an internal technique of chemical reaction.
Mobile chargers can be used for charging different electronic gadgets such as portable workstations, tablets, mobiles, and so forth while tracking, camping, and travelling, among other activities. The increasing purchasing power of people, surging penetration of the smart phone market, collectively with the rapid urbanization going on around the globe are the key factors influencing the growth of the mobile charger segment. The technological progress going on globally has introduced several devices other than mobile phones. Mobile chargers are largely used to charge those devices as well. Besides, the increasing awareness about preserving environment has encouraged the usage of solar chargers. Solar chargers can be projected to be adopted widely by developing and developed countries owing to its increasing acceptance by the governments globally.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 New Developments and Competitive Landscape
New Developments in the Solar Mobile Charger Market
New Developments in the Mobile Charger Market
Motion-powered Chargers
Smart Mobile Chargers
Electric Vehicle Chargers
Prolonged Battery Life
Competitive Landscape
Key Strategy Analysis
Key Company Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
ALLPOWERS
AMBRANE
ANKER TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
APPLE INC.
CANADIAN SOLAR
CHARGED POWER
CHARGETECH
COBRA ELECTRONICS
ECOFLOW TECH
EMPO-NI
FIRST SOLAR
GOAL ZERO CORP.
HANERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD.
JA SOLAR
JACKERY INC.
JINKO SOLAR
LENOVO
LETSOLAR
LINCAD LTD.
PHILIPS
POWERADD
POWERBYPROXI
POWERSQUARE
POWERTRAVELLER
QUALCOMM
RAVPOWER
SALCOMP PLC
SAMSUNG
SHARP SOLAR
SHENZHEN ECSSON TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
SHENZHEN LEPOWER ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.
SHENZHEN PORTABLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
SOLARTAB LTD.
SOLARWORLD AG
SOLIO
SOLOPOWER
SUNPOWER
SUNTACTICS
SUNTECH POWER
SUNTRICA LTD.
TRINA SOLAR
VOLTAIC
YINGLI SOLAR
XSORIES
XTORM
ZHONGLI TALESUN SOLAR CO.
Chapter 10 Appendix
Continued...
