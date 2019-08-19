Mobile Chargers Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

Mobile Chargers Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Chargers Industry

Description

A mobile battery charger can be referred to an equipment that automatically recharges a cellphone’s battery when the battery of the phone runs low. Mobile phone forms a crucial part of our lives. Especially today, when technology has invaded every facet of human life, surviving without a mobile phone would make a person feel being cut off from the external world. Mobile phones have taken communication to another level where distance isn’t a barrier anymore for two persons to get in touch. Additionally, the upgraded versions of mobile phones enable the users to carry on their important office work from anywhere, even when they are travelling. Using mobile phones for booking tickets, buying food, purchasing grocery, paying bills, consulting doctor, booking cab, renting homes etc. has become a regular activity nowadays. The more the usage, the higher are the chances of the battery getting drained out faster interrupting the smooth flowing communication.

This is when mobile charger comes into play. Mobile chargers are often known as battery chargers; however, battery chargers serve a broad range of purposes unlike the mobile chargers. While mobile chargers are tools used exclusively for charging phones, battery chargers are devices that come as trickle, simple, fast, universal battery charger-analyzers, USB based, solar chargers, timer based, inductive, motion powered, intelligent, and pulse chargers. The battery chargers vary widely based on the applications such as battery charger for vehicles, charge stations, mobile phone charger, and electric vehicle batteries chargers.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3294455-mobile-chargers-global-markets

A mobile charger is fundamentally a source for DC power supply. A transformer is often used to cut down the AC mains input voltage to the necessary range as per the capacity of the transformer. The transformer has a high-power type. It is always capable of producing a surged power output as needed by majority of the lead-acid batteries. To fix the low voltage AC supply and convert it into DC, a bridge rectifier configuration is often used. The bridge rectifier configuration is further levelled by a high value electrolytic capacitor. Next, the DC is transmitted to an electronic circuit which adjusts the voltage up to the required level. When the battery is charged, the DC is applied to it and the power is preserved within the battery via an internal technique of chemical reaction.

Mobile chargers can be used for charging different electronic gadgets such as portable workstations, tablets, mobiles, and so forth while tracking, camping, and travelling, among other activities. The increasing purchasing power of people, surging penetration of the smart phone market, collectively with the rapid urbanization going on around the globe are the key factors influencing the growth of the mobile charger segment. The technological progress going on globally has introduced several devices other than mobile phones. Mobile chargers are largely used to charge those devices as well. Besides, the increasing awareness about preserving environment has encouraged the usage of solar chargers. Solar chargers can be projected to be adopted widely by developing and developed countries owing to its increasing acceptance by the governments globally.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3294455-mobile-chargers-global-markets

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 New Developments and Competitive Landscape

New Developments in the Solar Mobile Charger Market

New Developments in the Mobile Charger Market

Motion-powered Chargers

Smart Mobile Chargers

Electric Vehicle Chargers

Prolonged Battery Life

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategy Analysis

Key Company Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ALLPOWERS

AMBRANE

ANKER TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

APPLE INC.

CANADIAN SOLAR

CHARGED POWER

CHARGETECH

COBRA ELECTRONICS

ECOFLOW TECH

EMPO-NI

FIRST SOLAR

GOAL ZERO CORP.

HANERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD.

JA SOLAR

JACKERY INC.

JINKO SOLAR

LENOVO

LETSOLAR

LINCAD LTD.

PHILIPS

POWERADD

POWERBYPROXI

POWERSQUARE

POWERTRAVELLER

QUALCOMM

RAVPOWER

SALCOMP PLC

SAMSUNG

SHARP SOLAR

SHENZHEN ECSSON TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN LEPOWER ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN PORTABLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SOLARTAB LTD.

SOLARWORLD AG

SOLIO

SOLOPOWER

SUNPOWER

SUNTACTICS

SUNTECH POWER

SUNTRICA LTD.

TRINA SOLAR

VOLTAIC

YINGLI SOLAR

XSORIES

XTORM

ZHONGLI TALESUN SOLAR CO.

Chapter 10 Appendix

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3294455

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.