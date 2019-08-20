Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Key Players Analysis - Starkey, Sonova, Widex, Siemens & GN Resound

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hearing aid devices and equipment market was valued at about $4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2022.

The hearing aid devices and equipment market consists of sales of hearing aid devices and equipment and related services. Hearing aids are devices and equipment designed and developed to improve hearing of people affected by hearing loss. Hearing aid devices and equipment are classified into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. Hearing aid devices and equipment include Receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids, behind-the-ear hearing aids, canal hearing aids, in-the-ear (ite) hearing aids and the hearing implants include: cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems.

Growing prevalence of hearing loss is as a major driver for hearing aid devices & equipment market growth. In the United States, more than 35 million children and adults have some degree of hearing loss. Also, around 900 million people across the globe are expected to suffer from hearing disabilities by 2050 due to rise in noise pollution level, genetic factors, ear infections and other complications. High number of people suffering from hearing loss would result in huge demand for hearing aid devices across the globe.

High cost of hearing aid devices is acting as a major restraint in the hearing aid devices and equipment market. Good quality hearing aids come at a high price and are not fully covered by insurance companies. About one-third of Americans above 55 years use hearing aid devices due to various reasons. Hearing aid devices range between $1500 to $3500 per piece, thus making it quite expensive. The average price is $2,300 per unit according to the President’s Council for Science & Technology. Thus due to high cost, there has been low penetration of hearing aid devices in the market.

Use of 3D Printing is a trend that is prevalent in the hearing aid devices & equipment market. The 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D model which enables manufacturing of better fitting, more comfortable and customized hearing aid devices. The 3D printing enables the shape of ear shell to be customized according to customer's individual ear canal and degree of hearing loss.

Major players in the Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment market include Starkey, Sonova, Widex, Siemens and GN ReSound.

