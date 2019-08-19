Water & Wastewater Treatment Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Worldwide Market Trends, Size & Share; Recent Developments; Industry Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation, Application, Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides in-depth analysis of water and wastewater treatment market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2025.

The global water and wastewater treatment market is expected to reach $211.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, growing need to treat industrial wastewater sector, and stringent government regulations on treating wastewater.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global water and wastewater treatment market with respect to various product category, treatment technologies, delivery equipment, treatment chemicals, instrumentation, and application.



Based on technology type, membrane separation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2019, owing to rising demand for low energy consuming water treatment processes and growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment.



Based on application, municipal application segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2019, owing to government's' growing focus on the water quality and public health; the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries; and aging existing infrastructure in developed countries.



Geographically, the global water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment market through 2025, followed by North America, Europe, and Latin America. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to large base of population; increased industrialization; rising demand for advanced residential water treatment; increased awareness about the environmental deterioration; declining availability of clean water; increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure; and increasing research and development expenditure.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Market Environment

3.1. Regulatory Analysis

3.1.1. North America

3.1.1.1. The Clean Water Act, 1972 (CWA)

3.1.1.2. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)

3.1.1.3. Water and Wastewater Standards

3.1.1.3.1. Drinking Water Systems Standards

3.1.1.3.2. Plastic Piping Systems Standards

3.1.1.3.3. Pool, Spa, and Recreational Water Standards

3.1.1.3.4. Wastewater Standards

3.1.2. Europe

3.1.2.1. The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EE)

3.1.2.2. The Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC)

3.1.2.3. The Water Framework Directive (2000)

3.1.2.4. The Groundwater Directive (2006/118/EC)

3.1.2.5. The Environmental Quality Standards for Surface Water (2008)

3.1.2.6. The Bathing Water Directive (2006)

3.1.3. Asia-Pacific

3.1.3.1. Japanese Regulations for Control of Water Pollution in Agriculture

3.1.3.2. Japan Water Pollution Control Law (Enactment In 1970/Enforcement In 1971)

3.1.3.3. China Standards for Drinking Water Quality (2006)

3.1.3.4. The Indian Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974

3.1.4. Rest of The World

3.1.4.1. The Environmental Management and Co-Ordination (Water Quality) Regulations, Kenya (2006)

3.1.4.2. Pesticides in Drinking Water - The Brazilian Monitoring Program

3.1.4.3. Brazil Conama Resolution 430, Effluent Quality Regulations (2011)



4. Executive Summary

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Product Analysis

4.3. Regional Analysis

4.4. Key Player Analysis



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunity

5.2.5. Challenges



6. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product Category

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Treatment Technologies

6.3. Delivery Equipment

6.4. Treatment Chemicals

6.5. Instrumentation



7. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Membrane Separation

7.2.1. Reverse Osmosis (Ro) Membranes

7.2.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

7.2.3. Micro-Filtration (MF) Membrane

7.2.4. Nano-Filtration (NF) Membrane

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Activated Sludge

7.4. Clarification

7.5. Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

7.6. Wastewater Pre-Treatment

7.7. Chlorination

7.8. Industrial Demineralisation

7.9. Sludge Drying

7.10. Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

7.11. Sludge Digestion

7.12. Other Treatments/Technologies



8. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Delivery Equipment Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pipes and Fittings

8.3. Pumps

8.4. Filters

8.5. Valves and Controls

8.6. Blowers



9. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Coagulants & Flocculants

9.3. Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

9.4. Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

9.5. Antifoam Chemicals

9.6. Ph Conditioners

9.7. Other Chemicals



10. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Instrumentation Market, by Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Anaerobic Digestion Sensors

10.3. Activated Sludge Instrumentation

10.4. Nutrient Removal Instrumentation

10.5. Sedimentation Sensors



11. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Municipal

11.3. Industrial



12. Geographic Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America

12.2.1. Introduction

12.2.1.1. Growing Manufacturing Sectors Such as Pulp and Paper Industry to Boost the Market

12.2.1.2. Stringent Regulations on Safe and Appropriate Use of Onsite Wastewater

Treatment Systems (OWTS)

12.2.1.3. Growing Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Technology

12.2.2. U.S.

12.2.3. Canada

12.2.4. Mexico

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Introduction

12.3.1.1. Increasing Investment in Domestic Production of Sewage Systems

12.3.1.2. Increasing Funding or Investments by Government to Propel the Market

12.3.1.3. Improving Modern Technology Such as ZeeLung MABR

12.3.2. France

12.3.3. Germany

12.3.4. U.K.

12.3.5. Italy

12.3.6. Spain

12.3.7. Russia

12.3.8. The Netherlands

12.3.9. Rest of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. Introduction

12.4.1.1. Rising Demand for Advanced Residential Water Treatment

12.4.1.2. Development of Membrane Technology

12.4.2. China

12.4.3. Japan

12.4.4. India

12.4.5. Australia

12.4.6. Indonesia

12.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5. Rest of World

12.5.1. Introduction

12.5.1.1. Increasing Water Scarcity

12.5.2. Latin America

12.5.2.1. Brazil

12.5.2.2. Chile

12.5.2.3. Argentina

12.5.2.4. Rest of Latin America

12.5.3. Middle East and Africa



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Divestitures, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

13.3. Acquisition and Mergers

13.4. New Product Launches

13.5. Expansions

13.6. Investments



14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

14.1. Suez Environnement S.A.

14.2. Xylem Inc.

14.3. DowDuPont (Formerly Known as Dow Water & Process Solutions)

14.4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

14.5. 3M Company, Inc.

14.6. Pentair plc

14.7. ITT Inc.

14.8. United Utilities Group PLC

14.9. Kingspan Water & Energy (Subsidiary of Kingspan Group PLC)

14.10. The Dow Chemical Company

14.11. Kemira Oyj

14.12. BASF SE

14.13. Calgon Carbon Corporation

14.14. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

14.15. Bio-Microbics, Inc.

14.16. Trojan Technologies Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

14.17. Aquatech International Corporation

14.18. ASIO, spol. s r.o.

14.19. Orenco Systems, Inc.

14.20. Scinor Water America, LLC



