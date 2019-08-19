Surgical Procedure Volumes in China: 2019 Database with Market Forecasts for the Next 5 Years
This in-depth country database provides detailed surgical procedure volume and market forecasts. Customers have direct access to analysts to discuss current data, trends, and future projections. Data is available on a subscription basis (includes updates) or as a download (most recent data) and can be filtered by any combination of country, medtech segment, or procedure.
Key Topics Covered
1. Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Punch Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Shave Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Incisional Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Curettage, Electrocautery, and Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Photodestruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional and Other, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Abdominoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Blepharoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Breast Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Breast Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Breast Reduction (Women), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Buttock Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Buttock Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cheek Implants, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Chin Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Facelift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Forehead Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Gynecomastia Treatment, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Hair Transplantation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lip Augmentation (other than injectable materials), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Liposuction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lower Body Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Otoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Rhinoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Thigh Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Upper Arm Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Vaginal Rejuvenation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Surgeries for Patients with Complete Cleft Lip and Palate, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Lip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Palate, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Surgeries for Burn Injuries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
2. Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Off-Pump CABG, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- On-Pump CABG, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Mitral Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Aortic Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Mitral Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Aortic Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Pulmonary Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Pulmonary Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Tricuspid Valve Operations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Percutaneous Valvuloplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other Valve Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Ventricular Septal Defect Closures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Atrial Septal Defect Closures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Arterial Shunts Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Transposition of Great Artery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Aortic Aneurysm Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Coronary Interventions Radial Approach, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Conventional Pacemaker Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- ICD Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cardiac Ablations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
3. Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Panendoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Adenoidectomies w/o Tonsillectomy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Tonsillectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- FESS, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Septoplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Tracheostomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Ear Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Tongue Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other ENT Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
4. General Surgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Cholecystectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Laparoscopic Appendectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Appendectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Herniorrhaphies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Esophageal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Colorectal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Liver (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Esophageal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Colorectal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Liver (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Pancreatic (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Laparoscopic Bariatric, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Bariatric, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
5. Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Surgeries for Traumatic Brain Injuries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- New Shunt Placements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Revision Shunt Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Vascular Lesion Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, and Combined Reconstructions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Functional Neurosurgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
6. Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cesarean Sections, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Destructive Operations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Episiotomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other Obstetrical Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Colposcopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Abdominal Hysterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Vaginal Hysterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Breast Reconstruction Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Breast-Conserving Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Mastectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other OB/GYN Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
7. Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Phacoemulsification Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Intracapsular Cataract Extraction (ICCE) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Manual Small-Incision Cataract Extraction (MSICS) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Refractive & Other Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
8. Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Revision Hip Arthroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Revision Knee Arthroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Internal Fixation Procedures for the Upper Extremities, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Internal Fixations for Femoral Fractures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Internal Fixations for Other Lower Extremity Fractures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Knees (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Shoulders (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Ankles (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Others (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Shoulders (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Elbows (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Ankles (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
9. Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Carotid Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Iliac Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Renal Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Carotid Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Iliac Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Renal Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Carotid Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Upper Limb Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Iliac Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Renal Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Femoropopliteal Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Femorotibeal Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other Lower Limb Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Removals of the Saphenous Vein, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
10. Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cervical Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cervical Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cervical Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Cervical Spine Disc Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Thoracic Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Thoracic Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Thoracic Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Instrumented Procedures for Deformities, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lumbar Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lumbar Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lumbar Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Insertion of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Vertebroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Kyphoplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Facet Joint Denervations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
11. Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Intracranial SRS Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Extracranial Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Extracranial Lung Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other Extracranial Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
12. Urological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Ureteroscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Open Kidney Stone Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Transurethral Prostatectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Other BPH Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Prostatectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Partial Nephrectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Radical Nephrectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Therapeutic Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Diagnostic Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
- Urethral Catheterizations of Bladder, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
13. Population Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
14. Birth Rate Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
15. Hospital Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
16. Inpatient vs. Outpatient Surgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
