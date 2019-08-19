Surgical Procedure Volumes in China: 2019 Database with Market Forecasts for the Next 5 Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 China Surgical Procedure Volumes Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This in-depth country database provides detailed surgical procedure volume and market forecasts. Customers have direct access to analysts to discuss current data, trends, and future projections. Data is available on a subscription basis (includes updates) or as a download (most recent data) and can be filtered by any combination of country, medtech segment, or procedure.

Key Topics Covered



1. Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Punch Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Shave Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Incisional Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Curettage, Electrocautery, and Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Photodestruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional and Other, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Abdominoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Blepharoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Breast Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Breast Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Breast Reduction (Women), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Buttock Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Buttock Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cheek Implants, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Chin Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Facelift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Forehead Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Gynecomastia Treatment, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Hair Transplantation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lip Augmentation (other than injectable materials), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Liposuction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lower Body Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Otoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Rhinoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Thigh Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Upper Arm Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Vaginal Rejuvenation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Surgeries for Patients with Complete Cleft Lip and Palate, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Lip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Palate, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Surgeries for Burn Injuries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

2. Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Off-Pump CABG, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

On-Pump CABG, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Mitral Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Aortic Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Mitral Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Aortic Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Pulmonary Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Pulmonary Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Tricuspid Valve Operations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Percutaneous Valvuloplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other Valve Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Ventricular Septal Defect Closures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Atrial Septal Defect Closures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Arterial Shunts Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Transposition of Great Artery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Aortic Aneurysm Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Coronary Interventions Radial Approach, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Conventional Pacemaker Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

ICD Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cardiac Ablations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

3. Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Panendoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Adenoidectomies w/o Tonsillectomy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Tonsillectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

FESS, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Septoplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Tracheostomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Ear Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Tongue Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other ENT Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

4. General Surgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Cholecystectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Laparoscopic Appendectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Appendectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Herniorrhaphies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Esophageal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Colorectal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Liver (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Esophageal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Colorectal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Liver (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Pancreatic (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Laparoscopic Bariatric, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Bariatric, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

5. Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Surgeries for Traumatic Brain Injuries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

New Shunt Placements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Revision Shunt Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Vascular Lesion Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, and Combined Reconstructions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Functional Neurosurgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

6. Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cesarean Sections, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Destructive Operations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Episiotomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other Obstetrical Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Colposcopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Abdominal Hysterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Vaginal Hysterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Breast Reconstruction Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Breast-Conserving Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Mastectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other OB/GYN Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

7. Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Phacoemulsification Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Intracapsular Cataract Extraction (ICCE) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Manual Small-Incision Cataract Extraction (MSICS) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Refractive & Other Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

8. Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Revision Hip Arthroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Revision Knee Arthroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Internal Fixation Procedures for the Upper Extremities, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Internal Fixations for Femoral Fractures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Internal Fixations for Other Lower Extremity Fractures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Knees (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Shoulders (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Ankles (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Others (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Shoulders (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Elbows (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Ankles (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

9. Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Carotid Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Iliac Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Renal Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Carotid Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Iliac Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Renal Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Carotid Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Upper Limb Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Iliac Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Renal Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Femoropopliteal Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Femorotibeal Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other Lower Limb Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Removals of the Saphenous Vein, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

10. Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cervical Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cervical Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cervical Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Cervical Spine Disc Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Thoracic Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Thoracic Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Thoracic Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Instrumented Procedures for Deformities, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lumbar Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lumbar Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lumbar Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Insertion of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Vertebroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Kyphoplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Facet Joint Denervations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

11. Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Intracranial SRS Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Extracranial Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Extracranial Lung Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other Extracranial Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

12. Urological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Ureteroscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Open Kidney Stone Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Transurethral Prostatectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Other BPH Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Prostatectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Partial Nephrectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Radical Nephrectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Therapeutic Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Diagnostic Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

Urethral Catheterizations of Bladder, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

13. Population Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

14. Birth Rate Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

15. Hospital Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

16. Inpatient vs. Outpatient Surgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4ls9t

