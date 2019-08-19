There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,608 in the last 365 days.

Surgical Procedure Volumes in China: 2019 Database with Market Forecasts for the Next 5 Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 China Surgical Procedure Volumes Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth country database provides detailed surgical procedure volume and market forecasts. Customers have direct access to analysts to discuss current data, trends, and future projections. Data is available on a subscription basis (includes updates) or as a download (most recent data) and can be filtered by any combination of country, medtech segment, or procedure.

Key Topics Covered

1. Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Punch Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Shave Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Incisional Biopsies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Curettage, Electrocautery, and Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Photodestruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional and Other, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Abdominoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Blepharoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Breast Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Breast Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Breast Reduction (Women), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Buttock Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Buttock Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cheek Implants, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Chin Augmentation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Facelift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Forehead Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Gynecomastia Treatment, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Hair Transplantation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lip Augmentation (other than injectable materials), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Liposuction, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lower Body Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Otoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Rhinoplasty, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Thigh Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Upper Arm Lift, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Vaginal Rejuvenation, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Surgeries for Patients with Complete Cleft Lip and Palate, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Lip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Palate, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Surgeries for Burn Injuries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

2. Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Off-Pump CABG, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • On-Pump CABG, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Mitral Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Aortic Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Mitral Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Aortic Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Pulmonary Valve Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Pulmonary Valve Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Tricuspid Valve Operations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Percutaneous Valvuloplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other Valve Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Ventricular Septal Defect Closures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Atrial Septal Defect Closures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Arterial Shunts Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Transposition of Great Artery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Aortic Aneurysm Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Coronary Interventions Radial Approach, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Conventional Pacemaker Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • ICD Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cardiac Ablations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

3. Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Panendoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Adenoidectomies w/o Tonsillectomy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Tonsillectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • FESS, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Septoplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Tracheostomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Ear Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Tongue Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other ENT Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

4. General Surgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Cholecystectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Laparoscopic Appendectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Appendectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Herniorrhaphies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Esophageal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Colorectal (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Liver (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other (Other Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Esophageal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Colorectal (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Liver (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Pancreatic (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other (Other General, non-Endoscopic), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Laparoscopic Bariatric, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Bariatric, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

5. Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Surgeries for Traumatic Brain Injuries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • New Shunt Placements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Revision Shunt Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Vascular Lesion Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, and Combined Reconstructions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Functional Neurosurgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

6. Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Cesarean Sections, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Destructive Operations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Episiotomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other Obstetrical Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Colposcopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Abdominal Hysterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Vaginal Hysterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Breast Reconstruction Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Breast-Conserving Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Mastectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other OB/GYN Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

7. Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Phacoemulsification Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Intracapsular Cataract Extraction (ICCE) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Manual Small-Incision Cataract Extraction (MSICS) Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Refractive & Other Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

8. Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Revision Hip Arthroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Revision Knee Arthroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Internal Fixation Procedures for the Upper Extremities, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Internal Fixations for Femoral Fractures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Internal Fixations for Other Lower Extremity Fractures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Knees (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Shoulders (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Ankles (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Others (Arthroscopies), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Shoulders (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Elbows (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Ankles (Arthroplasties), Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

9. Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Carotid Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Iliac Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Renal Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Carotid Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Iliac Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Renal Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Carotid Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Upper Limb Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Iliac Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Renal Artery Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Femoropopliteal Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Femorotibeal Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other Lower Limb Bypasses, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Removals of the Saphenous Vein, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

10. Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Cervical Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cervical Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cervical Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Cervical Spine Disc Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Thoracic Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Thoracic Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Thoracic Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Instrumented Procedures for Deformities, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lumbar Spine Decompressions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lumbar Spine Discectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lumbar Spine Fusions, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Insertion of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Vertebroplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Kyphoplasties, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Facet Joint Denervations, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

11. Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Intracranial SRS Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Extracranial Spine Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Extracranial Lung Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other Extracranial Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

12. Urological Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

  • Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Ureteroscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Open Kidney Stone Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Transurethral Prostatectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Other BPH Surgeries, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Prostatectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Partial Nephrectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Radical Nephrectomies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Therapeutic Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Diagnostic Endoscopies, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China
  • Urethral Catheterizations of Bladder, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

13. Population Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

14. Birth Rate Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

15. Hospital Statistics, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

16. Inpatient vs. Outpatient Surgical Procedures, Base Year + 5-Year Forecast, China

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4ls9t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.