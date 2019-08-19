There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,608 in the last 365 days.

Seam Tapes: Worldwide Markets to 2023 with Bemis Associates, Essentra, San Chemicals, Sealon, and Toray Industries Dominating

The "Global Seam Tapes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market report looks at factors such as an increase in demand for protective clothing, military applications increasing demand for specialty textiles, and increasing demand from developing regions.

However, uncertainties in fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, slow growth of end-user industries in developed countries, and low product differentiation may hamper the growth of seam tapes industry over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The seam tapes market analysis considers sales from both polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The analysis also considers the sales of seam tapes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the PU segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for protective apparel from heavy work-related industries will play a significant role in the PU segment to maintain its market position.

Increasing demand for specialty textiles for military applications

Military clothing has always been an integral part of the soldier's combat mission and has evolved with time witnessing enhancements in its features and functionalities. The applications of smart textiles not only range from camouflage, ballistic protection, and lightweight clothing for enhanced performance and mobility but also include high-tech protective gear and tents.

With the increasing use of smart textiles for military applications, the demand for seam tapes will also grow. This extensive applications of smart textiles in military apparel will lead to the expansion of the global seam tapes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Innovations in the protective textile industry

User comfort and wearability are the major focus area for the market players in the protective apparel industry. Prominent protective apparel manufacturers are focusing on the development of smarter textiles and coating technology to enhance the breathability and moisture removal capabilities of their products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global seam tapes market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several few seam tapes manufacturers, that include:

  • Bemis Associates Inc.
  • Essentra PLC
  • San Chemicals Ltd.
  • Sealon
  • Toray Industries Inc.

Also, the seam tapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

  • Comparison by material
  • PU - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • PVC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased demand for waterproof tapes in APAC
  • Innovations in the protective textile industry
  • Development of environment-friendly polyurethane

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bemis Associates Inc.
  • Essentra PLC
  • San Chemicals Ltd.
  • Sealon
  • Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsmf5d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

