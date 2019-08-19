Seam Tapes: Worldwide Markets to 2023 with Bemis Associates, Essentra, San Chemicals, Sealon, and Toray Industries Dominating
The market report looks at factors such as an increase in demand for protective clothing, military applications increasing demand for specialty textiles, and increasing demand from developing regions.
However, uncertainties in fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, slow growth of end-user industries in developed countries, and low product differentiation may hamper the growth of seam tapes industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The seam tapes market analysis considers sales from both polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The analysis also considers the sales of seam tapes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the PU segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for protective apparel from heavy work-related industries will play a significant role in the PU segment to maintain its market position.
Increasing demand for specialty textiles for military applications
Military clothing has always been an integral part of the soldier's combat mission and has evolved with time witnessing enhancements in its features and functionalities. The applications of smart textiles not only range from camouflage, ballistic protection, and lightweight clothing for enhanced performance and mobility but also include high-tech protective gear and tents.
With the increasing use of smart textiles for military applications, the demand for seam tapes will also grow. This extensive applications of smart textiles in military apparel will lead to the expansion of the global seam tapes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Innovations in the protective textile industry
User comfort and wearability are the major focus area for the market players in the protective apparel industry. Prominent protective apparel manufacturers are focusing on the development of smarter textiles and coating technology to enhance the breathability and moisture removal capabilities of their products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global seam tapes market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several few seam tapes manufacturers, that include:
- Bemis Associates Inc.
- Essentra PLC
- San Chemicals Ltd.
- Sealon
- Toray Industries Inc.
Also, the seam tapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- Comparison by material
- PU - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PVC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by material
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased demand for waterproof tapes in APAC
- Innovations in the protective textile industry
- Development of environment-friendly polyurethane
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
