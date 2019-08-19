Seam Tapes: Worldwide Markets to 2023 with Bemis Associates, Essentra, San Chemicals, Sealon, and Toray Industries Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seam Tapes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market report looks at factors such as an increase in demand for protective clothing, military applications increasing demand for specialty textiles, and increasing demand from developing regions.



However, uncertainties in fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, slow growth of end-user industries in developed countries, and low product differentiation may hamper the growth of seam tapes industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The seam tapes market analysis considers sales from both polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The analysis also considers the sales of seam tapes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the PU segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for protective apparel from heavy work-related industries will play a significant role in the PU segment to maintain its market position.



Increasing demand for specialty textiles for military applications



Military clothing has always been an integral part of the soldier's combat mission and has evolved with time witnessing enhancements in its features and functionalities. The applications of smart textiles not only range from camouflage, ballistic protection, and lightweight clothing for enhanced performance and mobility but also include high-tech protective gear and tents.



With the increasing use of smart textiles for military applications, the demand for seam tapes will also grow. This extensive applications of smart textiles in military apparel will lead to the expansion of the global seam tapes market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Innovations in the protective textile industry



User comfort and wearability are the major focus area for the market players in the protective apparel industry. Prominent protective apparel manufacturers are focusing on the development of smarter textiles and coating technology to enhance the breathability and moisture removal capabilities of their products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global seam tapes market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several few seam tapes manufacturers, that include:



Bemis Associates Inc.

Essentra PLC

San Chemicals Ltd.

Sealon

Toray Industries Inc.

Also, the seam tapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL



Comparison by material

PU - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PVC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased demand for waterproof tapes in APAC

Innovations in the protective textile industry

Development of environment-friendly polyurethane

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bemis Associates Inc.

Essentra PLC

San Chemicals Ltd.

Sealon

Toray Industries Inc.

