Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market Set to Rise by a CAGR of Approx 1% Over 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Child safety benefits of ISOFIX
The global automotive ISOFIX mounts market is primarily driven by child safety benefits associated with ISOFIX mounts and child seats. ISOFIX mounts offer a much rigid, safer connection between child safety seats on vehicle body compared with seatbelts. This will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ISOFIX Mounts market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
The emergence of smart seats
Automotive seats play a significant role in determining the comfort and convenience in a vehicle. The growing competitive intensity and changing consumers' needs is leading the automakers to offer differentiated features in their vehicles. The emergence of smart seats is expected to aid in the future developments of child restraint systems, quality, design, and integration. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as child safety benefits, regulatory push for the adoption of ISOFIX mounts, and significance of child restraint systems in vehicle safety ratings.
However, uncertainties in the slowdown in global automobile demand, design complexities in the integration of numerous in-seat functionalities and low uptake of ISOFIX mounts in emerging markets may hamper the growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The automotive ISOFIX mounts market analysis considers sales from both OEM and aftermarket. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive ISOFIX mounts in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the OEM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing emphasis on improving child occupant safety will play a significant role in the OEM segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive ISOFIX Mounts market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive ISOFIX Mounts manufacturers, that include:
- Adient PLC
- Faurecia S.A.
- Lear Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Also, the automotive ISOFIX Mounts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- OEM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in child safety seats
- Emergence of smart seats
- Development of active seatbelt system
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient PLC
- Faurecia S.A.
- Lear Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksib82
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.