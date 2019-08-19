Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market Set to Rise by a CAGR of Approx 1% Over 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Child safety benefits of ISOFIX



The global automotive ISOFIX mounts market is primarily driven by child safety benefits associated with ISOFIX mounts and child seats. ISOFIX mounts offer a much rigid, safer connection between child safety seats on vehicle body compared with seatbelts. This will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ISOFIX Mounts market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.



The emergence of smart seats



Automotive seats play a significant role in determining the comfort and convenience in a vehicle. The growing competitive intensity and changing consumers' needs is leading the automakers to offer differentiated features in their vehicles. The emergence of smart seats is expected to aid in the future developments of child restraint systems, quality, design, and integration. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as child safety benefits, regulatory push for the adoption of ISOFIX mounts, and significance of child restraint systems in vehicle safety ratings.



However, uncertainties in the slowdown in global automobile demand, design complexities in the integration of numerous in-seat functionalities and low uptake of ISOFIX mounts in emerging markets may hamper the growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The automotive ISOFIX mounts market analysis considers sales from both OEM and aftermarket. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive ISOFIX mounts in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the OEM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing emphasis on improving child occupant safety will play a significant role in the OEM segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive ISOFIX Mounts market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive ISOFIX Mounts manufacturers, that include:



Adient PLC

Faurecia S.A.

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Also, the automotive ISOFIX Mounts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

OEM - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in child safety seats

Emergence of smart seats

Development of active seatbelt system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adient PLC

Faurecia S.A.

Lear Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

