Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the eastern part of the country: Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Infectious Diseases Response Team

The Government of Japan decided that the Assessment Team, which was already deployed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will work as the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Infectious Diseases Response Team from August 19, in response to the request from the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo concerning the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the eastern part of the country.

The Government of Japan also decided to dispatch the second batch of JDR Infectious Disease Response Team. The Team will depart for the Democratic Republic of the Congo on August 23.

The Team will work for strengthening quarantine and other relevant activities in the country to prevent the spread of Ebola Virus, in collaboration with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and international organizations.



