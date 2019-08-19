The World Market for Hybrid Composites to 2023: Leading Players are Hexcel, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Carbon, and Toray Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Composites Market by Resin Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth of pultrusion in the automotive industry



Pultrusion is a cost-effective and continuous closed molding method of manufacturing high-volume hybrid composite parts. This process is mainly used to manufacture fiber-reinforced polymer composites that are used in the automotive industry in manufacturing roof beams, door intrusion beams, bumper beams, front-end support systems, chassis rails, and transmission tunnels.



This will result in the increasing demand for pultrusion products in the automotive industry and consequently fuel the growth of the hybrid composites market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.



Use of fiber hybrid composites in the wind power industry



The global energy demand is increasing with the growing population, increase in industrialization, and economic activities. The wind energy sector is one of the largest users of hybrid composite materials. The composites are primarily used in manufacturing nacelle and blades, which improves the efficiency of turbines.



This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as extensive use of carbon fibers in the aviation industry, growth of pultrusion in the automotive industry, and technological advances in the aerospace industry.



However, uncertainties in the energy-intensive manufacturing process of fiber-reinforced plastic, limited commercial recycling operations and limited NDT of fiber-hybrid composites in offshore wind turbines may hamper the growth of the hybrid composites industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The hybrid composites market analysis considers sales from both thermoset hybrid composites and thermoplastic hybrid composites. The analysis also considers the sales of hybrid composites in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the thermoset hybrid composite segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for wind turbines in energy generation will play a significant role in the thermoset hybrid composites segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global hybrid composite market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading hybrid composite manufacturers, that include:



Hexcel Corp.

LANXESS AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Toray Industries Inc.

Also, the hybrid composite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESIN TYPE



Comparison by resin type

Thermoset hybrid composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Thermoplastic hybrid composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by resin type

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of fiber hybrid composites in wind power industry

Application of hybrid composites in personal air mobility

Efforts in reducing manufacturing prices of hybrid composites

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Hexcel Corp.

LANXESS AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Toray Industries Inc.

