Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Markets to 2023 with Sales Data on Midodrine, Northera (Droxidopa), Fludrocortisone, and Other Drugs

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with high risk of OH



The prevalence of the neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is significantly increasing worldwide, raising the risk of OH. It is associated with an underlying autonomic neurologic disorder. Dehydration is also a common condition in people which increases the risk of OH and causing damage to the nerves.



This increase in prevalence of chronic diseases associated with high risk of OH will lead to the expansion of the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Rise in the use of combination therapy in OH treatment



OH, is a chronic debilitating illness that is difficult to treat in several patients. Single drug therapy might not be adequate in treating OH patients as orthostatic stress varies with circumstances during the day. This has led to the increasing focus on the use of combination therapy in OH treatment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global orthostatic hypotension drugs market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of OH in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with high risk of OH, and high market growth opportunities for OH drugs in emerging countries.



However, the uncertainties in low diagnosis rate, lack of clinical evidence and unfavorable safety profile of OH drugs, and adoption of non-pharmacological treatment options as first line therapy may hamper the growth of orthostatic hypotension drugs market over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The orthostatic hypotension drugs market analysis considers sale from midodrine, northera (droxidopa), fludrocortisone, and other drugs. Our analysis also considers the orthostatic hypotension drugs market in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the midodrine segment had a significant share. However, the Northera (droxidopa) segment will grow faster and emerge as the market leader by the end of the forecast period. Northera can activate alpha 1 adrenergic receptors and have numerous physiological effects that may ameliorate the symptoms of nOH. This will contribute to the demand for Northera over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, global orthostatic hypotension drugs market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several orthostatic hypotension drugs manufacturers, that include:



Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

H. Lundbeck AS

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Also, orthostatic hypotension drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Midodrine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Northera (droxidopa) - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fludrocortisone - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

R&D of new drugs for OH treatment

Use of combination therapy in OH treatment

Adoption of fludrocortisone as off-label first-line pharmacotherapy

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

H. Lundbeck AS

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

