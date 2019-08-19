Winter Tire Market by Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Region - Worldwide Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Winter Tire Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global winter tire market to grow with a CAGR of 4.58% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global winter tire market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on winter tire market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on winter tire market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global winter tire market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global winter tire market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Booming automobile industry

Growing awareness among population regarding safety

Stringent government regulations

2) Restraints

Market restricted to cold region

3) Opportunities

Growing innovations in the tires

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the winter tire market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the winter tire market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global winter tire market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Winter Tire Market Highlights

2.2. Winter Tire Market Projection

2.3. Winter Tire Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Winter Tire Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sales Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Winter Tire Market



4. Winter Tire Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Winter Tire Market by Type

5.1. Studded

5.2. Studless



6. Global Winter Tire Market by Sales Channel

6.1. OEM

6.2. Aftermarket



7. Global Winter Tire Market by Vehicle Type

7.1. Passenger Vehicle

7.2. Commercial Vehicle



8. Global Winter Tire Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Winter Tire Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Winter Tire Market by Sales Channel

8.1.3. North America Winter Tire Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.4. North America Winter Tire Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Winter Tire Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Bridgestone Corporation

9.2.2. Continental AG

9.2.3. Michelin Group

9.2.4. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

9.2.5. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

9.2.6. Nokian Tyres Oyj

9.2.7. Hankook Tire & Technology Group

9.2.8. Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

9.2.9. Apollo Vredestein Belux S.A.

9.2.10. Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd.

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlpfid

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.