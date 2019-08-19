Global Digital PCR Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Digital PCR Market

Wise Guy Reports’ (WGR’s) recent report on the Digital PCR Market has revealed great that the said market can traverse several limitations and acquire extraordinary growth rate during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The report is the result of an extensive study conducted by analysts of the highest caliber. Their adept hands and sound knowledge regarding the market have helped the report achieve a different level altogether. The report is founded upon factors and figures that have been collected for a volume-wise and value-wise analysis. On the other hand, the comprehensive study has market dynamics, various projections, demographic changes, historic details, and others. The top-notch players have also launched several tactical moves to inspire a holistic growth for the market and their intent to have their places well-cemented in the Digital PCR Market is also gaining much. The report is also pointing towards the way the market is showing possibilities to move, which would ensure better analytical state of the current potential.

Major market players in the digital PCR market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, Sigma-Aldrich, Qiagen N.V, Stilla Technologies, Formulatrix, and others.

Global Digital PCR Market – Competitive Analysis

New product launches and Research &development initiatives by key players for the development of advanced technology based PCR technology systems for improving its efficiency, sensitivity and through output are driving the global digital PCR market during the forecast period.

On February 20th, 2019, Stilla Technologies launched High-Throughput digital PCR chip and initiated R&D of six-color system.

On February 15th, 2019, Bio-Rad launched new digital PCR system and kit for monitoring treatment response in chronic myeloid leukemia patients.

In January 2019, QIAGEN N.V announced the development of a range of next-generation systems for digital PCR(an integrated solution) by 2020.

In March 2018, Stilla technologies Paris based European biotechnology launched next generation crystal digital PCR technology for absolute quantification of nucleic acids.

Global Digital PCR Market – Geographical Analysis

The global digital PCR market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global digital PCR market due to the presence of key molecular diagnostic manufacturers across the region and increases patient preference towards personalized medicine and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The rise in the presence of a chronic disease population across the region and improved healthcare infrastructure is additionally contributing to the growth during the forecast period. According to National Cancer Institute in 2018 estimated that approximately 1,735,350 new cancer will be diagnosed, as these digital PCR systems are used to detect and quantify cancer-causing genes in the patients is expected to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global digital PCR market is segmented by technology type, product type, application type, and end users. By technology type includes droplet digital PCR technology, beaming digital PCR technology, product type includes systems, kits& reagents, software, and services. Application type includes clinical diagnostic, research, forensics, and others, and end users include research organizations, clinical diagnostic laboratories, educational institutions, and others.

Software and services segment dominates the global digital PCR market during the forecast period due to its importance associated with the digital PCR systems as they improve efficiency by solving the repetitive task and focuses on delivering effective output, increase in adoption of this equipment by the potential end users and research organizations.

Market Drivers:

The rise in the incidence of infectious disease and genetic disorders, increase in the adoption of digital PCR technology by clinal laboratories and diagnostic centers for pathological diagnosis and continuous technological growth to meet the market demand are driving the global digital PCR market during the forecast period. Owing to its increase in accuracy, sensitivity, robustness, and reproducibility by digital PCR, it has its potential to play a significant role in diagnosis, prognosis, and therapeutics in precision medicine.

According to Health Knowledge a learning resource for healthcare professionals in 2017, while birth, individually they are rare but collectively genetic disorders are relatively common with a combined prevalence of 1-2% in U.K. around 4,000 inherited diseases are known to be associated with mutations in single genes, with responsible patterns of inheritance.

Among the several factors, macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are pounding on the Digital PCR Market with great thrust. They can steer away the market from severe economic crises and incurring of great loss. The report also follows a close inspection of the global market to understand demographic changes that can provide real-time market review. These data can be later verified for a better analysis of market dynamics. This is to help market players with for better growth opportunities and ideal revelation of the growth pockets that can be optimally used for resources.

However, the fragmented Digital PCR Market is riddled with both new entrants and already established names. This makes the market more active and opens up spaces for new strategic moves like acquisition, merger, innovation, collaboration, product launch, and other methods. On such decisions, their individual growth and holistic surge of the market depend. A close eye on the geographic analysis of different regions is also facilitating a better look out for opportunities.

