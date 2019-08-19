Bioresorbable implants Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Bioresorbable implants Market

The Bioresorbable implants Market research report is designed, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country involved in the study. The objective of the analysis is to describe the current market sizes of different segments, countries, and the forecast values of the overall market. The market dynamics have been segmented into sub-segments to understand the market comprehensively. Further, the report caters the detailed information of the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges that would define the future growth of the Bioresorbable implants Market.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. Key players are also bolstering their networks of distribution to expand the geographical scope of their products.

The Bioresorbable implants Market research report comprises broad primary research and secondary research along with the in-depth study of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects of the market by interactions with industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain more in-depth understanding of the market and industry performance. The report comprises the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and microeconomic factors in the market.

Global Bioresorbable implants Market– Geographical Analysis

North America is the dominant share in the global bioresorbable implants market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease and increase in geriatric population in the region is expected to boost the osteoporosis and osteoarthritis cases. For instance, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), there are approximately 44 million people with either osteoporosis or low bone mass, which represents 55% of the people aged 50 plus in the United States. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure and the rising disposable income and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), osteoporosis affects almost 70 million Chinese over the age of 50 and causes some 687,000 hip fractures in China each year.

Global Bioresorbable implants Market – Segment Analysis

By material type, the global market for Bioresorbable implants is segmented into metallic and polymers. Polymers are further sub-segmented into PLGA- Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, PLLA- Poly L-lactide, PGA- Polyglycolic Acid, PLA- Polylactic Acid, and others. Polymers hold the most significant market share as the implant degrades after completion of its function, which is a substantial advantage over the permanently installed devices. It bypasses the need for a second surgery for the removal of the implant, making the process cost effective as compared to other implants. However, the fragility of polymer implants, especially under high pressure, has led to the preference of bioresorbable metals such as magnesium alloys. Their high tensile strength protects it from breaking under high mechanical load, making metallic bioresorbable implants the fastest growing share in materials type segment.

By application, the global market for Bioresorbable implants is segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedics, and others. Orthopedics segment holds the most significate share is owing it to the rise in geriatric population, chronic diseases, and growing incidences of accidents such as roads and falls. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2018, road accidents cause around 50 million injuries annually worldwide and more than 1.35 million people die yearly as a result of road traffic crashes worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 300,000 older people in the US are hospitalized each year from broken hips, and 95 percent of these fractures are the result of a fall. Furthermore, the applications are increasing in medical and dental streams which are boosting the bioresorbable implants market.

Global Bioresorbable implants Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for Bioresorbable implants is primarily driven by the growing cases of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population worldwide. According to the United Nations, 2017, nearly 13 % of the global population comprised of people aged 60 plus years. The capability of bioresorbable implants to dissolve inside the body without the constraint of surgical removal is driving the acceptance of such implants in healthcare. Bioresorbable implants have started to gain traction due to its numerous applications such as orthopedic implants. The polymers are broadly used materials for the implants as they readily dissolve in a biological system.

