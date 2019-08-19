Diagnostic Catheter Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Diagnostic Catheter Market

The report on the global Diagnostic Catheter Market for the period between 2019 and 2026 has been prepared by conducting an in-depth analysis of the market. The report closely covers the landscape of the industry, the present scenario, its growth prospects, and so on. The report duly considers the revenue generated by the market in the past and comprises an extensively curated list of some of the key vendors functioning in the market.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New diagnostic catheter launches and FDA approvals on the new catheter are driving the global diagnostic catheter market.

The report studies the global Diagnostic Catheter Market in terms of both revenue and volume for each individual segment and also provides a CAGR percentage that the market is expected to attain over the forecast period. The projections in the market is done keeping various key pointers in mind, which may or may not affect the market. This includes economical, technological, environmental, social, legal, and other pointers.

Global Diagnostic Catheter Market – Segment Analysis

The global diagnostic catheter market is segmented on technology type includes imaging and non-imaging catheters. Imaging diagnostic catheter is further segmented to angiography catheters, MRI guided catheters, intravascular ultrasonic catheters (IVUS), EP mapping catheters, cardiac output catheters, and others. Non-imaging catheters include pressure monitoring catheters, flow monitoring catheters oximetry catheters, temperature monitoring catheters, and others. Imaging diagnostic catheter dominates the global diagnostic catheter market due to increase in demand for medical imaging and benefits. According to NHS U.K 39.8 million, imaging tests were performed in 2017 was high when compared with 2014.

By application, the global diagnostic catheter market is segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology, neurology, and others. Cardiology share holds the most significant share in the market owes it to the rising prevalence and high incidence of cardiovascular diseases all over the world. According to WHO, an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths.

Global Diagnostic Catheter Market– Geographical Analysis

North America is the dominant share in the global Diagnostic Catheter market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence along with the rising in the number of technological advancements. According to Centre of Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, it has been estimated that 2.7-6.1 million in United States have atrial fibrillation and this number is expected to increase. According to a study conducted by researchers at the National Institute of Health in December 2016, in U.S the prevalence of supraventricular tachycardias is 2.25 cases per 1000 population. Moreover, the established healthcare infrastructure and the rising disposable income and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share.

Global Diagnostic Catheter Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the Diagnostic Catheter Market is primarily driven by the increase in cardio-vascular surgeries globally, an increase in surgical procedures and inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries. According to researchers at National Institute of Health in 2017, it has been estimated that 92.1 million adults have at least one form of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and by 2030 43.9% of us population is projected to have one type of CVD. According to researchers at the National Institute of Health in 2016, more than 3200 robotics platforms have been installed worldwide in assisting gynecological surgery. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, and extensive data requirements for launching new technologies, high product costs, and the presence of substitutes may hinder the market progress.

The report strategically lays focus on each of the market segments, including its types and application across different verticals. Additionally, the study of the global Diagnostic Catheter Market provides a thorough understanding about the projected size and growth of each of the mentioned segments. An in-detailed analysis concerning the prevalent trends in the market is also identified and highlighted in the report. In order to provide a precise understanding of the market, various key analysis is undertaken like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. The Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, in particular, aids in evaluating the present market situation and its competitiveness.

Aside from the comprehensive analysis of the segments and its sub-segments, the report also includes the profiles of various prominent and emerging players in the market. The competitive profiling of these players includes a host of information. This includes a basic overview of the company, financial overview, recent business strategies implemented by the company, and other developments in the industry.

