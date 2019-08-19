Smart Parking Technologies 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Parking Technologies is a system that can be installed in a roadside parking space.It can reduce the time required by drivers to find available parking Spaces, reduce noise emission by 2 db, and automatically control street parking violations.
In 2018, the global Smart Parking Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Parking Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Parking Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The report has been prepared using an innovative and effective research methodology. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted for market analysis and finding insights. A wide range of resource materials are explored to find market details on a granular level. Use of a multi-layer varication process ensures high accuracy of the findings. In addition, application top-down and bottom-up approaches confirms research authenticity.
The key players covered in this study
Amco Advanced Technologies
Nedap Identification Systems
Siemens
Worldsensing
Urbiotica
Objective
Bosch
Aisin Seiki
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4346510-global-smart-parking-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ultrasonic Sensor
Radar Sensor
Image Sensor
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4346510-global-smart-parking-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.