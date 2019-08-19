Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis Through 2019-2023 with Biogen, Roche, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis, and Pfizer Leading

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Approval of novel drugs



The global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is expected to benefit significantly from the recent approvals of various novel drugs for the treatment of major indications. Multiple sclerosis is a widely researched neurological disorder, and several drugs were approved in recent years for the treatment of the indication.



Vendors have been conducting studies for the development of disease-modifying drugs for the treatment of the indication, which is expected to cater to the unmet need in the market. This will lead to the expansion of the global neurologic disorders' therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Advances in the diagnosis of neurogenerative indications



One of the major challenges faced by the global neurological disorders' therapeutics market is the lack of effective diagnostic processes for neurodegenerative indications. Hence the need for the development of biomarkers for the indication can lead to early diagnosis and help detect the progression of the disease accurately. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as approval of novel drugs, alliances, and collaborations, and changing lifestyle. However, uncertainties in the advent of neurostimulation devices, the dominance of generics in major neurologic indications, and social stigma associated with neurologic disorders may hamper the growth of the neurologic disorders therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both CNS and PNS. The analysis also considers the sales of neurologic disorders therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the CNS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as recent drug approvals, the increasing geriatric population will play a significant role in the CNS segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurologic disorders therapeutics manufacturers, that include:



Biogen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Also, the neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

CNS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PNS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of regenerative medicines

Advances in diagnosis of neurodegenerative indications

Drug reformulations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

