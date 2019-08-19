Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis Through 2019-2023 with Biogen, Roche, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis, and Pfizer Leading
Approval of novel drugs
The global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is expected to benefit significantly from the recent approvals of various novel drugs for the treatment of major indications. Multiple sclerosis is a widely researched neurological disorder, and several drugs were approved in recent years for the treatment of the indication.
Vendors have been conducting studies for the development of disease-modifying drugs for the treatment of the indication, which is expected to cater to the unmet need in the market. This will lead to the expansion of the global neurologic disorders' therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Advances in the diagnosis of neurogenerative indications
One of the major challenges faced by the global neurological disorders' therapeutics market is the lack of effective diagnostic processes for neurodegenerative indications. Hence the need for the development of biomarkers for the indication can lead to early diagnosis and help detect the progression of the disease accurately. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as approval of novel drugs, alliances, and collaborations, and changing lifestyle. However, uncertainties in the advent of neurostimulation devices, the dominance of generics in major neurologic indications, and social stigma associated with neurologic disorders may hamper the growth of the neurologic disorders therapeutics industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both CNS and PNS. The analysis also considers the sales of neurologic disorders therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the CNS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as recent drug approvals, the increasing geriatric population will play a significant role in the CNS segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurologic disorders therapeutics manufacturers, that include:
- Biogen Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Also, the neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- CNS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PNS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of regenerative medicines
- Advances in diagnosis of neurodegenerative indications
- Drug reformulations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Biogen Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
