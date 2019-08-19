The World Market for Robotic Pet Dogs, 2019-2023: Leading Players are Ageless Innovation, Hasbro, Sony, Spin Master, and Tekno Robotics
The efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population
Robotic pet dogs have emerged as an effective way to alleviate anxiety, distress, loneliness, and depression. Robotic pet dogs help in decreasing the stress and anxiety by interacting with them at least thrice in a week. They are designed in a way that they can mimic most of the activities that live dogs do.
This will lead to the expansion of the global robotic pet dogs' market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
Introduction of eco-friendly robotic pet dogs
The growing demand for robotic pet dogs among children has also raised various safety and health issues associated with the raw materials used in their production. Therefore, parents and educators are opting for eco-friendly robotic pet dogs, which are made of eco-friendly materials.
This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population, evolving middle class and increasing disposable income, and advantages of robotic pet dogs.
However, uncertainties in the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs, increased number of pet ownerships, presence of counterfeit robotic pet dogs may hamper the growth of the robotic pet dogs' industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The robotic pet dogs market analysis considers sales from both offline and online channels. The analysis also considers the sales of robotic pet dogs in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing strategies and wider assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global robotic pet dogs' market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading robotic pet dogs manufacturers, that include:
- Ageless Innovation LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Spin Master Corp.
- Tekno Robotics
Also, the robotic pet dogs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors
- Introduction of eco-friendly robotic pet dogs
- Health problems in pets
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ageless Innovation LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Spin Master Corp.
- Tekno Robotics
