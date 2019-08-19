The World Market for Robotic Pet Dogs, 2019-2023: Leading Players are Ageless Innovation, Hasbro, Sony, Spin Master, and Tekno Robotics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population



Robotic pet dogs have emerged as an effective way to alleviate anxiety, distress, loneliness, and depression. Robotic pet dogs help in decreasing the stress and anxiety by interacting with them at least thrice in a week. They are designed in a way that they can mimic most of the activities that live dogs do.



This will lead to the expansion of the global robotic pet dogs' market at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.



Introduction of eco-friendly robotic pet dogs



The growing demand for robotic pet dogs among children has also raised various safety and health issues associated with the raw materials used in their production. Therefore, parents and educators are opting for eco-friendly robotic pet dogs, which are made of eco-friendly materials.



This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population, evolving middle class and increasing disposable income, and advantages of robotic pet dogs.



However, uncertainties in the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs, increased number of pet ownerships, presence of counterfeit robotic pet dogs may hamper the growth of the robotic pet dogs' industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The robotic pet dogs market analysis considers sales from both offline and online channels. The analysis also considers the sales of robotic pet dogs in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing strategies and wider assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global robotic pet dogs' market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading robotic pet dogs manufacturers, that include:



Ageless Innovation LLC

Hasbro Inc.

Sony Corp.

Spin Master Corp.

Tekno Robotics

Also, the robotic pet dogs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors

Introduction of eco-friendly robotic pet dogs

Health problems in pets

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ageless Innovation LLC

Hasbro Inc.

Sony Corp.

Spin Master Corp.

Tekno Robotics

