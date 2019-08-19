The World Market for Orphan Drugs (2019-2023): Emergence of Combination Therapies & Novel Targets Spurs Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orphan Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising incidence of rare diseases



Orphan drugs are specifically used to treat rare diseases, and the prevalence of such health conditions has a direct influence on the sales of orphan drugs. Rare diseases include inherited genetic disorders, rare types of cancer, tropical infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.



The prevalence and distribution of rare diseases are skewed. Although some rare diseases are inherited, others are a product of harmful environmental factors. This will lead to the expansion of the global orphan drugs market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.



The emergence of combination therapies and novel targets



The potential advances in several areas such as immunotherapies and CGT are rekindling interest and enabling progress in the development of orphan drugs. These advances have been made in target selection, and combination therapy approaches for effectively reversing the immunosuppressive mechanisms, thereby enhancing the durability of the therapeutics.



This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as robust pipeline and recent drug approvals, rising incidence of the rare disease, availability of incentives for orphan drug development.



However, uncertainties in the delay in diagnosis, risks associated with the clinical development of novel orphan drugs and challenges associated with pricing and reimbursements for orphan drugs may hamper the growth of the orphan drugs industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The orphan drugs market analysis considers sales from both biologics and non-biologics. The analysis also considers the sales of orphan drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the biologics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high efficacy will play a significant role in the biologics segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global orphan drugs market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orphan drugs manufacturers, that include:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Also, the orphan drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Non-biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic focus on alliances, partnerships, and M&A

Emergence of combination therapies and novel targets

Rising demand for genetic tests and protein biomarkers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

