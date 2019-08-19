There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,608 in the last 365 days.

The World Market for Orphan Drugs (2019-2023): Emergence of Combination Therapies & Novel Targets Spurs Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orphan Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising incidence of rare diseases

Orphan drugs are specifically used to treat rare diseases, and the prevalence of such health conditions has a direct influence on the sales of orphan drugs. Rare diseases include inherited genetic disorders, rare types of cancer, tropical infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The prevalence and distribution of rare diseases are skewed. Although some rare diseases are inherited, others are a product of harmful environmental factors. This will lead to the expansion of the global orphan drugs market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The emergence of combination therapies and novel targets

The potential advances in several areas such as immunotherapies and CGT are rekindling interest and enabling progress in the development of orphan drugs. These advances have been made in target selection, and combination therapy approaches for effectively reversing the immunosuppressive mechanisms, thereby enhancing the durability of the therapeutics.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

The market report looks at factors such as robust pipeline and recent drug approvals, rising incidence of the rare disease, availability of incentives for orphan drug development.

However, uncertainties in the delay in diagnosis, risks associated with the clinical development of novel orphan drugs and challenges associated with pricing and reimbursements for orphan drugs may hamper the growth of the orphan drugs industry over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The orphan drugs market analysis considers sales from both biologics and non-biologics. The analysis also considers the sales of orphan drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.

In 2018, the biologics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high efficacy will play a significant role in the biologics segment to maintain its market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global orphan drugs market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orphan drugs manufacturers, that include:

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Also, the orphan drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Non-biologics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Strategic focus on alliances, partnerships, and M&A
  • Emergence of combination therapies and novel targets
  • Rising demand for genetic tests and protein biomarkers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utk5wh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.