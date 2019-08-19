Philips unveils HeartStart Intrepid with IntelliSpace Connect across Europe and select markets worldwide

/EIN News/ -- August 19, 2019



Enhanced communication and seamless data sharing capabilities augment clinical and operational efficiencies for patient assessment across emergency care settings



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator with IntelliSpace Connect. Created to provide clinical and operational efficiencies at every stage of the emergency care continuum, the solution lets caregivers evaluate and treat patients during the most demanding medical emergencies in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. The Philips HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator has received CE Mark approval and is available for sale in Europe and other select markets in Asia and Africa [1].

“First responders don’t often know what to expect when they arrive at the scene of an emergency, so they have to be equipped and ready to handle anything that may come up in the field,” said Arman Voskerchyan, Business Leader, Therapeutic Care at Philips. “A full range of monitoring capabilities and decision support tools let emergency staff quickly evaluate and treat patients in life-threatening situations. Enhanced connectivity between care settings helps to streamline communication and improve clinical workflow for caregivers, ultimately allowing them to provide patients with better care.”

The HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator can also be used across various emergency settings in the hospital, allowing clinicians to assess the patient and deliver the appropriate treatment, including defibrillation if a patient is suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The cloud-based IntelliSpace Connect data management solution helps set the stage for coordinated care across the patient’s clinical care journey. IntelliSpace Connect supports the integration of emergency event data into electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) and electronic medical records (EMR/EHR) for accurate event documentation to facilitate billing, while secure data storage enables post-event review to drive quality improvement initiatives.

Designed to be lightweight, portable and rugged, the Philips HeartStart Intrepid can endure both the rigors of emergency medical service (EMS) use and the physical demands of the Emergency Department, as well intra-hospital transport. It offers comprehensive vital patient monitoring parameters and diagnostic measurements to speed triage and help clinicians determine the best course of care. To assist in the delivery of quality CPR, the Intrepid also offers the QCPR solution which provides integrated CPR feedback and guidance for both compressions and ventilations. In addition, with the HeartStart Intrepid, Philips introduces the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Advisory, a unique feature based on key patient vital sign assessment to provide visual guidance to help prevent serious complications in patients with suspected TBI.



IntelliSpace Connect can be accessed through a browser eliminating the need for specialized hardware and software upgrades. Powered by Philips HealthSuite , a secure and reliable cloud platform, IntelliSpace Connect provides a simple, cost-effective option for hospitals through a Software-as-a-Service model [2].

For information on how the solution can improve clinical workflow, simplify record keeping and enhance patient care, while also streamlining communication and collaboration, visit www.philips.com/intrepid .

[1] The HeartStart Intrepid with IntelliSpace Connect is not available for sale in North America.

[2] Not all features are available in all geographies.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O’Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +1-978-221-8919

Email: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

Joost Maltha



Philips Group Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

Email: joost.maltha@philips.com

Twitter: @joostmaltha





About Royal Philips



Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .





Attachments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.