Global Agriculture Testing Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled "Global Agriculture Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019

The expanse of agri-food industry points to growing need for high-value commodity quality assurance. With testing service providers stretching their capabilities from physical, chemical, and geo-chemical, to contaminant, microbial, and GMO (genetically modified organisms) testing, it is crystal clear that screening, testing, and inspection services will see healthy demand. 

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study 
Bureau Veritas 
Eurofins Scientific 
SGS 
ALS 
Polytest Laboratories 
A&L Great Lakes Laboratories 
AGQ Labs USA 
Agri-Labs 
AgroLab 
TUV Nord 
Waters Agricultural Laboratories 
Akshar Analytical Laboratory & Research Center 
JK Analytical Laboratory & Research Centre 
Lilaba Analytical Laboratories 
ITC Labs 
Intertek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Off-Site Services 
On-Site Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
Farmers 
Agricultural Consultant 
Fertilizer Manufacturers 
Research Bodies 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

