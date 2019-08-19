Global Agriculture Testing Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Agriculture Testing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The expanse of agri-food industry points to growing need for high-value commodity quality assurance. With testing service providers stretching their capabilities from physical, chemical, and geo-chemical, to contaminant, microbial, and GMO (genetically modified organisms) testing, it is crystal clear that screening, testing, and inspection services will see healthy demand.

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

SGS

ALS

Polytest Laboratories

A&L Great Lakes Laboratories

AGQ Labs USA

Agri-Labs

AgroLab

TUV Nord

Waters Agricultural Laboratories

Akshar Analytical Laboratory & Research Center

JK Analytical Laboratory & Research Centre

Lilaba Analytical Laboratories

ITC Labs

Intertek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Off-Site Services

On-Site Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Farmers

Agricultural Consultant

Fertilizer Manufacturers

Research Bodies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agriculture Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agriculture Testing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

