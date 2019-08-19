Global Thought Leaders Coming to Johannesburg for Inaugural Advertising Week Africa

Advertising Week Africa (http://Africa.AdvertisingWeek.com/) – the very first African edition of the world’s premier event for advertising, creative, entertainment, marketing, media and technology professionals – will be held in Johannesburg from Monday 28 to Thursday 31 October 2019 at 1FOX Precinct.

Among the inaugural edition’s confirmed speakers include:

Jean Marie Dru - Chairman, TBWA Worldwide

Kwame Acheampong - CEO, Mall for Africa

Lolu Akinwunmi - Group CEO, Prima Garnett, Africa

Faheem Chaudry - Managing Partner, MC Saatchi Abel, SA

Colleen DeCourcy - Co-President and Chief Creative Officer, Weiden + Kennedy

Jeff Goodby - Co-Chairman and Partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Enver Groenewald - Africa Director: Media, Marketing & Enterprise Digital Transformation , Unilever

Thebe Ikalafeng - Founder and Group CEO, Brand Leadership

Monique Nelson - CEO, UWG

Ikechi Odigbo - Managing Director, DDB Lagos

Asha Patel - Head of Marketing, Google SA

Boniswa Pezisa - Group CEO, Net#work BBDO

Thabang Skwambane - Managing Director, FCB Africa

Jimmy Smith - Founder & CEO, Amusement Park

Wole Soyinka - Renowned Author and Nobel Laureate

Led globally by Stillwell Partners and on the ground in Africa by Republicom Group, Advertising Week Africa (http://Africa.AdvertisingWeek.com/) 2019 brings a new, outstanding destination, joining the five other global cities as a place to recognise, celebrate and amplify Africa’s contribution to the global industry.

Over the past 15 years, Advertising Week events have provided the biggest platforms to showcase innovative approaches to the creative crafts, new collaborations and partnerships and next-generation thought leadership across the global marketing and advertising industry. Johannesburg now shares the stage with powerhouse cities, such as New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo and Mexico City, as the host of the prestigious four-day gathering, which will for the first time put Africa’s thriving creative industry on the global stage.

Advertising Week’s CEO Matt Scheckner says: “Many of the positive cultural shifts that we have seen in art, music, entertainment and film originate from Africa. It’s the perfect time to provide the international platform to share authentic African stories and showcase thought-provoking marketing and technological innovations sweeping the continent. It’s an exciting opportunity to bring internationally recognised professionals together with emerging talent to exchange ideas about how this vibrant continent is shaping global trends.”

“For us, Advertising Week provides a great platform to tell authentic African stories and showcase the great marketing and technology innovations and breakthroughs that has come out of Africa” said Tunji Adeyinka, Republicom Group Managing Director and Chair the Advertising Week Africa Advisory Council.

The first #AWAfrica (http://Africa.AdvertisingWeek.com/about/) will be held at 1Fox, FerreirasDorp, in centre-city Johannesburg from 28th to 31st October 2019. The inspiring, forward-thinking four-day programme, which is expected to attract 4,000 attendees, will include more than 100 curated events and involve over 200 leading speakers. Each day will feature the Global Keynote Series – a selection of thought leaders from around the world, who will share their high-level perspectives ranging from brands to cultural icons, agencies to tech companies. In addition, the #AWLearn workshops will offer intimate teaching and learning experiences, where delegates can interact with presenters to not only gain new knowledge, but walk away with actionable plans to position them at the industry’s leading edge.

Registration and tickets for Advertising Week Africa 2019 will be available on the website.

#AWAfrica packages include:

Platinum Pass: R10,350 for launch priced tickets

Delegate Pass: R4,200 for launch priced tickets

NewGen Pass: R1,300 for launch priced tickets

To register, please visit Africa.AdvertisingWeek.com/register

Note to editor: Advertising Week (www.AdvertisingWeek.com) is the premier global event for marketing, brand, advertising and technology professionals. Now in five different major cities across the globe – New York, London, Tokyo, Mexico City and Sydney and coming to South Africa for the first time this year – each edition of Advertising Week presents endless opportunities to learn, network and liaise with the industry’s best.

This year, from 28 – 31 October, Johannesburg will join the other global destinations to host its maiden edition of Advertising Week Africa (AWAfrica). This will consist of thought leadership keynotes, seminars and workshops led by some of the greatest minds in the industry by day, to world class entertainment in some of the city’s iconic venues by night.

For more information, visit www.AdvertisingWeek.com.



