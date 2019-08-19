Global Female Sex Toys Market Outlook 2019-2023 with BMS Factory, California Exotic Novelties, Church & Dwight Co, LELOi, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Sex Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns



The initiatives undertaken by various companies and organizations aim to promote awareness about the importance of sexual health using female sex toys. Sexual health includes the avoidance of diseases and transmission of infections. The campaigns arranged by organizations mainly focuses on encouraging people to practice safe sex. This will lead to the expansion of the global female sex toys market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Growing preference for customized female sex toys



The customized versions of female sex toys address the unique needs of end-users. This has led the vendors to start offering customized and custom-made products due to the expectations related to the performance and durability of female sex toys and their need for various functions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as new product launches, increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns, growing demand for remote-controlled female sex toys.



However, uncertainties in the presence of stringent regulations, lack of advertising opportunities for sex toys, and availability of counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the female sex toys industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The female sex toys market analysis considers sales from retail outlets and specialty stores and online stores. The analysis also considers the sales of female sex toys in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the retail outlets and specialty stores segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to change with an improvement in online stores over the forecast period. Factors such as discount deals offered online will play a significant role in the online stores' segment to improve its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global female sex toys market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female sex toys manufacturers, that include:



BMS Factory

California Exotic Novelties LLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

LELOi AB

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Also, the female sex toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



