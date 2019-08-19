Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market 2019-2023: Segmented by Technology & Geography with Vendor Analysis
Growing demand for passenger safety and comfort
The growing consumer preference has encouraged OEMs to integrate advanced solutions in vehicles, such as windshield HUDs, automatically adjusting mirrors and self-cleaning windows that avoid driver distraction. The automotive intelligent glass market looks at factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the safety and comfort of vehicles.
The demand for safety, along with comfort, will lead to the expansion of the global automotive intelligent glass market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Increasing technology integration with automotive windshields
Automotive windshields have become critically safety component in vehicles. Therefore, OEM's are integrating windshield with advanced technologies such as HUD and ADAS. Increase in technological adoption by OEMs has fueled R&D activities in and around the automotive industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as growing demand for passenger safety and comfort, increased emphasis on enhancing vehicle efficiency, and increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs.
However, uncertainties in the high cost of automotive intelligent glass, availability of substitutes, and regulatory barriers may hamper the growth of the automotive intelligent glass industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The automotive intelligent glass market analysis considers sales from heated glass, dimmable glass, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive intelligent glass in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the heated glass segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced passenger comfort and safety will play a significant role in the heated glass segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global automotive intelligent glass market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive intelligent glass manufacturers, that include:
- AGC Inc.
- Continental AG
- Gauzy Ltd.
- Gentex Corp.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Also, the automotive intelligent glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Comparison by technology
- Heated glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dimmable glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing license acquisition and investments in intelligent glass
- Increasing technology integration with automotive windshields
- Growing investments in smart glass technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Continental AG
- Gauzy Ltd.
- Gentex Corp.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
