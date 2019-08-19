Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market 2019-2023: Segmented by Technology & Geography with Vendor Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intelligent Glass Market by Technology and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for passenger safety and comfort



The growing consumer preference has encouraged OEMs to integrate advanced solutions in vehicles, such as windshield HUDs, automatically adjusting mirrors and self-cleaning windows that avoid driver distraction. The automotive intelligent glass market looks at factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the safety and comfort of vehicles.



The demand for safety, along with comfort, will lead to the expansion of the global automotive intelligent glass market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing technology integration with automotive windshields



Automotive windshields have become critically safety component in vehicles. Therefore, OEM's are integrating windshield with advanced technologies such as HUD and ADAS. Increase in technological adoption by OEMs has fueled R&D activities in and around the automotive industry. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as growing demand for passenger safety and comfort, increased emphasis on enhancing vehicle efficiency, and increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs.



However, uncertainties in the high cost of automotive intelligent glass, availability of substitutes, and regulatory barriers may hamper the growth of the automotive intelligent glass industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The automotive intelligent glass market analysis considers sales from heated glass, dimmable glass, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive intelligent glass in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the heated glass segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced passenger comfort and safety will play a significant role in the heated glass segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive intelligent glass market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive intelligent glass manufacturers, that include:



AGC Inc.

Continental AG

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Also, the automotive intelligent glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Heated glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dimmable glass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing license acquisition and investments in intelligent glass

Increasing technology integration with automotive windshields

Growing investments in smart glass technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Continental AG

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

