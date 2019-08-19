There were 50 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,540 in the last 365 days.

Global Biomethane Plants Market 2019-2023 - Increased Rate of Municipal Solid Waste Generation Drives Market Growth

Increased rate of municipal solid waste generation

Solid waste is a major source of methane, a powerful GHG. The treatment of municipal solid waste to produce biogas is the most optimal solution to make use of the waste. The increase in the municipal solid waste directly contributes to an increase in biomethane production. This will lead to the expansion of the global biomethane plants market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel

Due to the rising environmental concerns, transportation is increasingly shifting its focus to develop low-carbon alternatives of oil. This has led to an increase in the adoption of biomethane, owing to its capability to reduce GHG emissions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

The market report looks at factors such as increasing government support for biomethane production, increased rate of municipal solid waste generation, and stringent regulations on the reduction of GHG emissions.

However, the uncertainties in challenges associated with biogas and biomethane adoption, external factors that inhibit biogas formation in landfills, and competition from alternative sources of energy may hamper the growth of biomethane plants market over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The biomethane plants market analysis considers sale from agriculture, sewage, and others. The analysis also considers the biomethane plants market in America, APAC, and EMEA.

In 2018, the agriculture segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduction of GHG emissions, odor, and nitrogen formation from manure will play a significant role in the agriculture segment to maintain its market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, global biomethane plants market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biomethane plants manufacturers, that include:

  • ENGIE S.A.
  • EnviTec Biogas AG
  • L'Air Liquide S.A.
  • PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH
  • Wartsila Corp.

Also, biomethane plants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEEDSTOCK TYPE

  • Comparison by feedstock type
  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Sewage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by feedstock type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel
  • Increasing use of biomethane as piped gas
  • Emergence of integrated waste management system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ENGIE S.A.
  • EnviTec Biogas AG
  • L'Air Liquide S.A.
  • PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH
  • Wartsila Corp.

