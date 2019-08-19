Global Biomethane Plants Market 2019-2023 - Increased Rate of Municipal Solid Waste Generation Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomethane Plants Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased rate of municipal solid waste generation



Solid waste is a major source of methane, a powerful GHG. The treatment of municipal solid waste to produce biogas is the most optimal solution to make use of the waste. The increase in the municipal solid waste directly contributes to an increase in biomethane production. This will lead to the expansion of the global biomethane plants market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel



Due to the rising environmental concerns, transportation is increasingly shifting its focus to develop low-carbon alternatives of oil. This has led to an increase in the adoption of biomethane, owing to its capability to reduce GHG emissions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as increasing government support for biomethane production, increased rate of municipal solid waste generation, and stringent regulations on the reduction of GHG emissions.



However, the uncertainties in challenges associated with biogas and biomethane adoption, external factors that inhibit biogas formation in landfills, and competition from alternative sources of energy may hamper the growth of biomethane plants market over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The biomethane plants market analysis considers sale from agriculture, sewage, and others. The analysis also considers the biomethane plants market in America, APAC, and EMEA.



In 2018, the agriculture segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduction of GHG emissions, odor, and nitrogen formation from manure will play a significant role in the agriculture segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, global biomethane plants market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biomethane plants manufacturers, that include:



ENGIE S.A.

EnviTec Biogas AG

L'Air Liquide S.A.

PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH

Wartsila Corp.

Also, biomethane plants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FEEDSTOCK TYPE



Comparison by feedstock type

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sewage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by feedstock type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel

Increasing use of biomethane as piped gas

Emergence of integrated waste management system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ENGIE S.A.

EnviTec Biogas AG

L'Air Liquide S.A.

PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH

Wartsila Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8iqrdr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.