Global Clear Aligner Market 2019-2023: Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology Gaining Momentum

Global Clear Aligner Market: Size, Trends, and Opportunities (2019-2023 Edition), provides analysis of the global clear aligner market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The analysis includes the global market by value and volume. The report provides an analysis of the global dental market, global dental consumables market and global dental orthodontic market. Moreover, the report also includes North America and EMEA market by volume.



A branch of medicine that includes the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disorders, diseases, and conditions of the oral problem, is called Dentistry. Oral health can be defined as a state of being free from chronic mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral sores, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth decay, and tooth loss and all other diseases related to the mouth. Oral health is of paramount importance, as it affects the individual's quality of life.



The three most common dental diseases are dental caries, gingivitis, and periodontitis, which can significantly affect speech, smile, and the ability to chew, and in some cases cause loss of tongue or teeth. Dental treatment depends on the stage of the disease and the state of the affected teeth. The dental treatment can be segmented into specialty, prosthetics and chairside consumables. Specialty Segment can be sub-segmented into implants, endodontic and orthodontic. Prosthetics segments can be sub-segmented into artificial teeth, dental crowns, dental bridges, and CAD/CAM. Chairside Consumables can be sub-segmented into preventives and restoratives.



Orthodontics segment of dentistry deals with braces, which are used to align teeth and position them with regard to a person's bite. Besides braces, another upcoming technique is the clear aligners that move the teeth to give proper alignment but are invisible and removable, unlike traditional braces.



The global clear aligner market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global clear aligner market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as less number of dentists in emerging countries, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment, etc.



Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., Straumann Group and Danaher Corporation, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global clear aligner market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of respective companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Dental Disease and Types

2.2 Dental Treatment and Types

2.2.1 Specialties

2.2.2 Prosthetics

2.2.3 Chairside Consumables

2.3 Dental Market by Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dental Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Dental Market by Value

3.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Dental Consumables Market by Value

3.3 Global Orthodontic Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Orthodontics Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Orthodontic Market Value by Segments

3.3.3 Global Orthodontic Market by Volume

3.3.4 Global Orthodontic Market Volume by Segments

3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Clear Aligner Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Clear Aligner Market by Volume

3.4.3 Global Clear Aligner Market Volume by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Clear Aligner Market by Volume

4.2 EMEA Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 EMEA Clear Aligner Market by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Urban Population

5.1.2 Increasing Consumer Expenditure and Disposable Income

5.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

5.1.4 Rising Teenage Population

5.1.5 Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Clear Aligner Restriction

5.2.2 Limited Insurance Coverage For Orthodontic Treatments

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology

5.3.2 Growing Dental Tourism

5.3.3 Introduction of 3D Model Simulation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Clear Aligner Players by Market Share

6.2 Global Clear Aligner Players by Volume Share

6.3 Global Clear Aligners Market Products Comparison



7. Company Profiles



Align Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation, Inc.

Dentsply International, Inc.

Straumann Group

