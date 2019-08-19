Global Configure Price Quote Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Configure, price, quote (CPQ) software is a type of sales enablement software that focuses on generating quotes and managing product configuration requests. CPQ software can be used by salespeople to determine packages and pricing during negotiations with customers, or it can power a self-service customer portal (often for eCommerce operations). Depending on the level of involvement by the salesperson, a CPQ application can be thought of as an automated or guided sales quote generator. CPQ software is especially helpful for sales teams that sell customizable products and services and/or have a complex method to determine pricing.
This report focuses on the global Configure Price Quote Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Configure Price Quote Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Apttus
Salesforce
Callidus Software
Oracle
Infor
FPX
PROS
Aspire Technologies (QuoteWerks)
SAP
IBM
Configure One
Axonom
Cincom Systems
ConnectWise Sell (formly Quosal)
Experlogix
Technicon Systems
PandaDoc
e Market Places LLC (CPQcart)
Model N
Vendavo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Configure Price Quote Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Configure Price Quote Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
