LADY BALTIMORE, Novel Based on Real Events Pays Tribute to Hon. Elijah Cummings, Congressman From Maryland

Novelist, Whose Family Hails From Baltimore, Pays Tribute to Elijah Cummings, in New Book Days Before Publication

This book is dedicated to the Hon. Elijah Cummings, Esq., Maryland Congressman, Patriot, and Veteran of America's most vital, most moral, most patriotic, and most humanitarian war: Civil Rights."” — James E. Shaw, Ph.D.

University Psychology Professor and Superior Court-certified expert, James E. Shaw, is an author best known by the nation's media for his much-heralded nonfiction book, JACK AND JILL, WHY THEY KILL, based on his four years of direct doctoral research inside state youth prisons. The centerpieces of his research project were adolescent girls and boys sentenced to "juvenile life" (until age 25) for having committed acts of homicide. Shaw was a winner of the Phi Delta Kappa "Best Dissertation of the Year" award.Shaw says, "The idea for my novel, LADY BALTIMORE, was driven by the real-life backgrounds and odysseys--from life at home to life in prison--of the youths who volunteered as the subjects of my research for four consecutive years." Shaw, his wife, and their three sons live in California. Shaw's wife has several relatives from Baltimore, Maryland. Shaw describes his book as "A 572-page, 72-chapter potboiler marinated in real events." Shaw's fictional heroine, Candela McQueen, forms the all-femme Hip Hop group, Lady Baltimore, "following her release from the state's youth prison." Lady Baltimore encounters huge successes and soon has an international fan club called "The Great Dames!" Shaw describes LADY BALTIMORE as a "thriller of a love story framed around Candela's juvenile-life prison term, post-prison golden music career, endless support for and donations to charities (to redress her past), marriages, divorces, and restoration of religious faith and renewed and true love, and large financial support for community...one of America's enduring historic cities and great communities: Baltimore."Shaw adds: "President Trump's verbal slander against Congressman Elijah Cummings was unnecessary, untrue, and terrible form. More than mere Twitter litter, it shows possible over-inhalation of the very swamp gas the President is fond of boasting he is draining. The President easily and conveniently seems to forget that, as Commander-in-Chief, he represents Baltimore, Maryland, and every other city in the entire United States. If he knows what the word "proactive" means, he could easily solve problems and improve conditions to the point where unjust criticisms might not be thought of, much less uttered in somewhat barked, inarticulate English."Shaw's tribute to Congressman Elijah Cummings reads: "LADY BALTIMORE: Dedicated to the Honorable Elijah Cummings, Esq., Maryland Congressman, Patriot, and Veteran of America's most vital, most moral, most patriotic, and most humanitarian war: Civil Rights."



