Application Delivery Controller Markets: Global Outlook to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data

The report predicts the global application delivery controller market to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global application delivery controller market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on application delivery controller market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on application delivery controller market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global application delivery controller market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global application delivery controller market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing traffic on the internet due to digitalization

Integration of ADC with IT systems to enhance efficiency

Growing number of cyber-attacks in the BFSI sectors

Growing number of smartphone user with growth in the telecom industry

2) Restraints

Fluctuation in bandwidth and complexities in network

3) Opportunities

Increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data.

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the application delivery controller market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the application delivery controller market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global application delivery controller market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Application Delivery Controller Market Highlights

2.2. Application Delivery Controller Market Projection

2.3. Application Delivery Controller Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Application Delivery Controller Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Organization Size

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Application Delivery Controller Market



4. Application Delivery Controller Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Application Delivery Controller Market by Deployment

5.1. On-premise

5.2. Cloud



6. Global Application Delivery Controller Market by Type

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Virtual



7. Global Application Delivery Controller Market by Organization Size

7.1. Small-medium Scale Enterprise

7.2. Large Scale Enterprise



8. Global Application Delivery Controller Market by End User

8.1. IT and Telecommunication

8.2. BFSI

8.3. Energy and Utilities

8.4. Manufacturing and Retail

8.5. Other End Users



9. Global Application Delivery Controller Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Application Delivery Controller Market by Deployment

9.1.2. North America Application Delivery Controller Market by Type

9.1.3. North America Application Delivery Controller Market by Organization Size

9.1.4. North America Application Delivery Controller Market by End-user

9.1.5. North America Application Delivery Controller Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Application Delivery Controller Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. F5 Networks, Inc.

10.2.2. Radware Ltd.

10.2.3. A10 Networks, Inc.

10.2.4. Citrix Systems, Inc.

10.2.5. Cloudflare, Inc.

10.2.6. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

10.2.7. Fortinet, Inc.

10.2.8. Barracuda Networks, Inc.

10.2.9. NGINX Inc.

10.2.10. Hewlett-Packard Company

10.2.11. Other Companies



