Chemesis International Inc. to Begin Process of Obtaining NSF Facility Certification & Health Canada Certification for its Tobacco-Free Chew Products

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI ) (OTC: CADMF ) (FRA: CWAA ) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), announces it is in the process of obtaining NSF Certification for its facility to ensure the Company is able to market its products to consumers with NSF accreditation. Chemesis has engaged with a senior consultant that has a background in nutraceuticals as well as obtaining facility and product certifications.



The mission of NSF International is to protect public health, a mission we share with regulatory agencies and personnel whose job is to do the same. NSF International is an American testing, inspection and certification organization renowned in the pharma, nutraceutical and food industry for their compliancy standards. Products made from an NSF certified facility are accepted as the highest quality by consumers around the world.

This certification will allow the Company to manufacture its tobacco-free chew products under global GMP standards. The certification gives consumers added peace of mind that the products they purchase have been produced in an NSF certified facility. The Company will work towards gaining NSF certification before calendar Q1 2020.

In addition, the Company has begun the process of obtaining Natural Product Number (“NPN”) approvals from Health Canada for our tobacco-free hemp-derived chew products to market in Canada. Once approvals are obtained, the Company may distribute hemp-based chew products throughout the country as a natural health product. This approval method allows the Company to distribute throughout Canadian natural food, large retail chains, pharmacies and convenience stores.

"The NSF certification is widely accepted as a certification that brings very high standard manufacturing procedures," said Chemesis CEO, Edgar Montero. "Through the NSF certification, we are able to provide higher quality and peace of mind to our consumers. The Company is working closely with industry experts to ensure the facility is certified to meet the highest standards. In conjunction with the development of our product catalogue, Chemesis will begin the process of getting its NPN approval for distribution throughout Canada.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

