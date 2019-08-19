The United States welcomes Sudan’s Adoption of the Constitutional Declaration

The United States congratulates the people of Sudan on the August 17 signing of the Constitutional Declaration and political agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council. We are encouraged by this first step in the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government. The United States commends the mediators from the African Union and the Government of Ethiopia for their efforts to broker this landmark agreement. Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth was honored to witness the signing and will continue to support the process of implementing the agreements.

The Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council have taken an important step forward. We look forward to the swearing-in of the Sovereign Council on August 19 and the appointment of a prime minister on August 20. The United States will continue to support the people of Sudan in their pursuit of a government that protects the rights of all Sudanese citizens and leads to free and fair elections.



