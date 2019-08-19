Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Description

WiseGuy Reports website has uploaded a report on Drone Logistics and Transportation Market which suggests that the market is expected to expand at 19.1% CAGR by the end of the forecast period. There are many factors influencing the surge noted in the drone logistics and transportation market. Some of these factors include a mounting demand for faster delivery of goods and magnified use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in several civil and commercial applications. Further, rising demand for sophisticated analytical solutions that are industry-specific is fostering growth for the drone logistics and transportation market over the assessment period.

Drones can be used to transport a vast variety of products, ranging from medical supplies, small packages, as well as food. A mounting amount of investments are witnessed in the delivery drone industry by several venture capitalists to commercialize the industry. Organizations such as Amazon, Walmart, and Google are focused on the research and development activities to commercialize the use of drones in the delivery of products purchased via eCommerce platforms. Further, a vast scope of application of drones such as surveillance and mapping, monitoring, aerial remote sensing, precision agriculture, and product delivery is bound to contribute heavily to the surging global drone logistics and transportation market.

Market Segmentation

The drone logistics and transportation market is examined by a team of expert researchers for several segments to gain a profound understanding of the functioning of the market. Such segmentation has been conducted on the basis of solutions, sectors, drones, and region. Based on solutions, the drone logistics and transportation market has been segmented into shipping, infrastructure, software, and route planning. Segmentation based on drone types includes freight drones, passenger drones, and medical/ambulance drones.

Different sectors covered in the global drone logistics and transportation report include military and commercial. The commercial segment is estimated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Rising number of organizations are trying to incorporate drones in their logistics applications.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The report on drone logistics and transportation market contains a regional analysis for South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, North America’s drone logistics and transportation market is expected to spearhead the global market during the forecast period. This can be accredited to high demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles from various military and commercial sectors residing in the region. US and Canada are likely to lead the country-specific market in the region. The military budgets in multiple countries residing in the region are likely to witness expansion, which in turn, is driving the ascension of the regional drone logistics and transportation market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the organizations leading the drone logistics and transportation market include Cana Advisors, H3 Dynamics, Recent Developments, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada, Matternet, Uber, Zipline, Pinc Solutions, Altitude Angel, Infinium Robotics, Multirotor, Workhorse Group, Airmap, Skysense, Cheetah Logistics Technology, Unifly, Hardis Group, Volocopter GmbH and Skycart.

Industry Update

August 2019: Flytrex and Causey Aviation Unmanned, Inc. recently received the approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start delivery of food in Holly Springs, North Carolina, using drones.

