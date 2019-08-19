HR Analytics Market is Forecasted to Cross $4,763.5 Million By 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HR analytics market is expected to reach $4,763.5 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for workforce optimization, shift toward data-driven decision making, increasing demand for efficient hiring, changing work dynamics, and increasing need for efficient talent retention strategies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe, according to P&S Intelligence.



On the basis of deployment type, the HR analytics market has been bifurcated into on-premises and cloud, wherein cloud deployment is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period. Presently, companies are looking forward to having their solutions deployed on the cloud, as it offers various benefits such as flexibility, scalability, enhanced collaboration, and cost efficiency.

On the basis of the region, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth in the HR analytics market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the escalating IT investments by enterprises for improved operations in developing countries, primarily China and India. Furthermore, developing countries in the region are promoting digitalization and introducing various initiatives to develop the IT infrastructure, which would further support the growth of the market in the region.

Increasing demand for efficient hiring is one of the key drivers for the HR analytics market. HR analytics provides insights into prospective hires by analyzing their skills and expertise. It also guides the company in making an impartial decision based on this data, which reduces the hiring biasness. Effective recruitment can support organizations in achieving faster growth and can also provide a competitive advantage in the market that directly impacts the business performance. Henceforth, as productive hiring allows businesses to be more proactive and agile, the demand for efficient hiring is increasing worldwide, which is further fueling the growth of the market.

The global HR analytics market is quite competitive owing to the presence of many players. However, the market is primarily dominated by four companies, namely ADP LLC, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and Workday Inc. These companies hold the major share of the market as they are the foremost choice of consumers due to their reputation and the quality of their analytics solutions. Other prominent players in the market include MicroStrategy Incorporated, Sage Group PLC, Zoho Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Visier Inc., Sisense Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc., Crunchr, and TalentSoft SA.

