Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market will register a 44.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2420 million by 2024, from US$ 270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) business, shared in Chapter 3.
The report has been prepared using an innovative and effective research methodology. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted for market analysis and finding insights. A wide range of resource materials are explored to find market details on a granular level. Use of a multi-layer varication process ensures high accuracy of the findings. In addition, application top-down and bottom-up approaches confirms research authenticity.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Others
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757100-global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-growth-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Roads
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Players
4 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3757100-global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-growth-2019-2024
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.