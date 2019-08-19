17 YEAR OLD ATLANTA,GA-BASED SINGER-SONGWRITER RELEASES FIRST HIS EP TITLED "3PK"
17 YEAR OLD ATLANTA,GA-BASED SINGER-SONGWRITER RELEASES HIS FIRST EP TITLED "3PK"
3PK will be released August 19, 2019 at retail.
About Andrew Weaver:
Singer-Songwriter Andrew Weaver (Atlanta, GA by way of Bremen, GA) began gaining attention as a 16-yr old contestant on ABC’s 2018 Season 1 American Idol, making it to the live taping in Los Angeles. After being eliminated in the ﬁnal round of auditions, Andrew remained a TV favorite garnering a dedicated fan base in Georgia and nationally, aptly naming themselves BeWeavers. After getting a taste of success from American Idol, Andrew has not stopped working towards his goals, “After American Idol, I told my mom that this is it. This is going to be my life.” Upon heading to Atlanta, Andrew caught the attention of producer 808Blake (J.I.D, Earthgang, Nappy Roots) who took notice of his songwriting ability. The two began working on his debut single, “Yes or No”, that quickly saw success. Since, Andrew has stayed busy in the studio, constantly writing and reﬁning his sound. At only 17 years old, he has been accepted through American Idol, The Voice, and went on his ﬁrst national tour with Njomza (Ariana Grande). With new music on the horizon and an already impressive resume for his age, Andrew is excited to keep working hard doing what he loves.
