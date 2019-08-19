My Baby Boy, Skyler, Faced Smashed In At The Group Home Where He and My Other Son, Cory, Are Being Held Captive Mr. Sutz and His Sons During A Visit At The Group Home Where Skyler and Cory Are Being Illegally Held Skyler, who is not fully potty trained, With Bleeding Sores and Welts From Having Not Been Taken Care of at Group Home

Dr. Phil's Former Nemesis Sues Mormon Millionaire for $200 Million for Defamation After 2 Sons Kidnapped in Switzerland

If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” — Matthew 18-6

GENEVA, GE, SWITZERLAND, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-Selling Author and mental health activist, Neal David Sutz, a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card Holder, filed a $200 Million Pro Se Defamation Lawsuit against Primavera Online High School CEO, Damian P. Creamer, as well as Creamer’s mother, stepfather, youngest sister, being Sutz’s ex-wife, and six of Creamer’s corporate and financial entities, including Primavera Online, Inc. and Strongmind, Inc.Following along in a two-year legal battle in Geneva, Switzerland, which began with Sutz’s sons, then 7 and 3 years old, being medically kidnapped and still being held in negligent and abusive conditions in a children’s group home outside of Geneva, based solely on the defamatory accusations of Sutz’s former wife, Cortnie Helen Creamer Sutz, as well as her brother, Damian P. Creamer, numerous members of their family, including their mother and step-father, Robert Grant Bradford, Sutz decided to engage the US Judicial System to see that justice would be served and the return of his sons would be forced by international political intervention from Washington, D.C.On June 28th, 2017, Sutz and his ex-wife, Cortnie Helen Creamer Sutz, in a mutual agreement, moved themselves and their two, special needs sons, from their hometown of Gilbert, Arizona, to Geneva, Switzerland, to start a new life so that they could, in the court-testified words of Ms. Creamer Sutz, “…escape my mother, my brother, Damian, and my step-father, who is the great grandson of the former Prophet of The Mormon Church.”Ms. Creamer Sutz, in February, 2017, discovered a child pornography video, made by her own mother, Helen Mai Bradford, of her stepfather, Robert Grant Bradford, molesting Ms. Creamer Sutz’s young, special needs nephew in a bathtub during the Christmas vacation of 2016. Robert Grant Bradford, for those not be familiar with him, was the, “money man” in the 2002 attempted assassination plot to kill Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former Arizona Governor, Jane Hull. Needless to say, Ms. Creamer Sutz, having been a victim, of her own court-certified admission, of decades of sexual, psychological and physical abuse by her eldest brother, Defendant Damian P. Creamer, and other family members and family friends, instantly lost her already-frail grasp on sanity and attempted to bury her shock and sadness in excessive amounts of hard liquor and prescription drugs.Following Mr. Sutz and Ms. Creamer Sutz turning over the evidence to the Gilbert, Arizona Police, her brother, Damian, in conjunction with her mother and stepfather, proceeded to swiftly crush Sutz, Ms. Creamer Sutz and the lives of their little family of four. Neither Mr. nor Mrs. Bradford were ever charged with a crime nor served time for the molestation and child pornography video, despite the definitions of sex and exploitation crimes against minors as detailed in Arizona Revised Statutes (A.R.S.).Sutz, a dual, Swiss-American citizen, encouraged Ms. Creamer Sutz to move their little family to Geneva to start a new life. Things did not turn out so good.Less than 3 weeks after their arrival in Geneva, Ms. Creamer Sutz attempted a double suicide from the 8th story window of their Geneva apartment. She was immediately psychiatrically hospitalized under Court Order. Nine days later, unbeknownst to Sutz as to why, his two young sons were ripped out of his arms and have not, to this day and despite their massive physical, psychological and emotional decompensation, as well as Sutz’s proven innocence regarding all charges and accusations made against him, ever been returned to him. In April, 2018, Ms. Creamer Sutz abandoned their children, left Switzerland and returned to live with her parents in Gilbert, Arizona.More than a year into this “custody case” in Geneva, Sutz legally discovered hidden hospital and court documents, Department of State documents and other certified pieces of evidence, which clearly prove the only reason his sons were ever taken from him was due to a highly-organized, strategic, international conspiracy of defamation and international law-breaking. Who was behind this, as proven on the thousands of pages of Geneva court documents? Very proven in evidence, it started with two False International Missing Persons reports, written by Damian P. Creamer and Robert Grant Bradford, stating to the Arizona Police, Interpol, the Swiss Federal Police, and then the Geneva Police, that Sutz had, “…kidnapped, with intent to murder, Cortnie and their two sons…”As Sutz’s case in Geneva was not moving in any positive direction after nearly two years, Sutz decided to publish a exposé with court and government-certified documentation therein, the book, “ SOS Scream of Silence ,” on the story of his family and how his ex-wife’s family, The Mormon Church to which her family belongs, the US Consul, Jeremias Dirk, and his Senior Assistant, Chris Del Monico, at the US Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, and numerous others, including world-renowned child psychiatrist and psychiatric researcher, Dr. Daniel Scott Schechter, M.D., have been conspiring together to assure that Mr. Sutz’s sons are never returned to him.As featured in articles on MedicalKidnap.com , and promoted through the Conservative Social Media Network, RightSocial.net , the nightmare story of Sutz’s children being illegally seized and detained for more than two years in Geneva Government Custody, is beginning to catch the eye of numerous social and political leaders.Recently, Sutz changed attorneys, for his case in Geneva, and retained the expertise of François Rod of RVMH Lawyers in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Rod is a specialist in Criminal Law.“Judgement is for God. Justice is for humankind. I trust in the American Judicial System, starting with the Maricopa County Superior Court, that Justice will be served and that all who have committed these horrible crimes will legally pay for having destroyed, in the most satanic manner possible, the lives of the two, sweetest, most formerly-innocent boys on this planet, my two sons.” Sutz stated. “I pray that the right parties in the USA, starting with our Great Leader, President Donald J. Trump, will finally be notified of this crime against humanity and take the appropriate steps to see that my sons are safely and immediately returned to me.”

Blood In My Baby Boy's Bed While He and My Oldest Son Have Been Held Captive For More Than 2 Years In A Group Home in Geneva Switzerland



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.