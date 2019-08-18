Tanzania: President João Lourenço on way back home

ANGOLA, August 18 - Dar-es-Salaam - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left Sunday morning the Tanzanian capital, having taken the flight back home after attending the 39th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), which ended on Sunday. ,

During the event, which started on Saturday, the Angolan Head of State signed with his regional counterparts several co-operation agreements, with highlight on areas of the judiciary and industry.

João Lourenço also participated in a Troika Meeting with his counterparts of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, and Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Troika analysed matters linked to peace, security and democracy consolidation in the SADC region, with emphasis on Zimbabwe and DR Congo.

The South African President, Ciryl Ramaphosa, and DR Congo’s Félix Antoine Tshisekedi participated in the Troika gathering as guests.

SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, DR Congo, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

