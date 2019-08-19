Author and Storyteller Nina M. Kelly to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of time stories have profoundly connected all of humanity. From the days of the early cave drawings when primitive men attempted to communicate, stories teach, entertain, inspire, and rouse our emotions. One particular woman has made it her life’s mission to help us establish deeper connections through the healing power of storytelling.

Nina M. Kelly is an exceptional mythologist, humanitarian, author of several books including, “Grace Has A Silent Voice” and contributing author to “Saving Wednesday’s Child,” and Amazon Best Sellers, “Success Mastery,” and “Success Breakthrough”, with Jack Canfield and “The Big Question” with Larry King. Nina is also executive producer of the Emmy award winning “A New Leash on Life: The K9’s for Warriors.”

“I write stories focusing on the resilience of the human experience in times of tragedy”.

When Nina was a little girl, she listened attentively to the fascinating stories told by her mother and elders. Although her mother tragically passed away when Nina was still very young, her magnificent stories remained indelibly within Nina all her life. It is these stories that have inspired Nina to appreciate and cherish the value of life and human connection. As she was growing up, Nina began studying many cultures that further encouraged her to explore how we are all so interconnected. When she began working in the medical world with the sick and dying, the tales they shared with her touched Nina so deeply that she realized “our stories are healers of our very own souls.”

“Every single one of us has our own stories to share and what resonates us so deeply with our lives,” says Nina. “Through my research with organ donation and kidney and transplant patients I was deeply moved by how each person sharing heartfelt accounts of their memories and moved beautifully towards redemption and found peace in their last days.”

According to Nina, whenever someone faces a life tragedy they feel compelled to express a little piece of their lives and help us build our relationship with humanity. In one of Nina’s most telling books, Grace Has A Silent Voice, about the resilience of the human spirit in times of tragedy, many readers expressed how the book is telling an account of their own life.

“My writings are based on my own life journey and I want to share my experiences hoping it will touch someone else,” says Nina.

Nina’s newest publication co-authored with Jack Canfield, “Leo Learns A Lesson”, features a charming little dog named Leo who learns many life lessons.

“My goal is not attempting to evoke melancholy emotions but rather to convey the simple truth: that life is fleeting and what really bonds us are our stories and the essence of understanding each other deeply,” says Nina.

She asserts that listening to one another unites us and encourages us to lead a purposeful life that genuinely benefits our overall wellbeing.

“Every one of us has heart-warming stories that are vibrant and alive within us that give hope to our fellow human beings,” says Nina. “I believe stories gift our life and they continue to imprint a legacy for us that is utterly timeless.”

