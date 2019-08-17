Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 16, 2019 FDA Publish Date: August 16, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Dog Goods USA LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Dog Goods USA LLC to conduct a voluntary recall of Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats because of possible salmonella health risk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") and State partners, is investigating a suspected link between pig ear pet treats and human cases of salmonellosis.

Dog Goods USA LLC ("Dog Goods"), a distributor of Tobyhanna, PA has been contacted by the FDA and, based on the best information currently available, will be conducting a voluntary recall of the following products (the "Products"): non-irradiated bulk and packaged pig ears branded Chef Toby Pig Ears due to potential Salmonella contamination. The Product lot codes are:

428590, 278989, 087148, 224208, 1168723, 428590, 222999, 074599, 1124053, 226884, 578867, 224897, 1234750, 444525, 1106709, 215812, 230273, 224970, 585246, 327901, 052248, 210393, 217664, 331199, 225399, 867680, 050273, 881224, 424223, 225979, 431724, 226340, 880207, 334498

Dog Goods bought the Products from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed nationwide in retail stores. The FDA sampled pig ears manufactured by our supplier in Brazil and one sample tested positive for Salmonella.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals and humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. For more information and Salmonella and its symptoms and health risks, please refer to the following link: https://www.dfs.gov/animal-veterinary/news-events/fda-investigatescontaminated-pig-ear-pet-treats-connected-human-salmonella-infections.

Dog Goods has also launched an internal investigation to determine if, when and where the Products may have been contaminated. To date, this internal investigation has not indicated any vulnerability in the company's practices, including but not limited to the inspection, handling and storage of the Products. No illnesses have been linked to the Products to date. Nonetheless, Dog Goods will continue to investigate the matter, collaborate fully with the FDA and the CDC, and provide further information to its customers and the public as appropriate.

Consumers who have purchased the Products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact us at 786-401 -6533 ex:8000 from 9am EST through 5pm EST.