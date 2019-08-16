Crystal Awarded ‘Cruise Line of the Year’ and ‘Most Luxurious Guest Experience’ by Virtuoso Advisors

World’s Most Awarded Cruise Line earns accolades during annual Virtuoso Travel Week

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Crystal has earned top honors from the travel professionals of Virtuoso. The company was awarded with two of the most prestigious accolades presented during the annual Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas: “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience.” The recognition is directly aligned with Crystal’s expressed credo of offering the world’s most discerning travelers an unrivaled travel experience, as well as its steadfast commitment to supporting and collaborating with the travel advisor community.

“The luxurious experience our guests enjoy goes far beyond the elegant atmosphere and fine details they find onboard our ships. Luxury is whatever our guests want it to be – it’s about catering to their personal style and preferences while still delivering a consistently superb standard of excellence,” said Crystal’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Carmen Roig, who along with her team, accepted the awards on the company’s behalf. “To be recognized by our partners at Virtuoso is a true honor. We are incredibly grateful for their support and partnership as well as the travel advisor community as a whole and thank them all for their continued loyalty to Crystal.”

Crystal’s people, who embody genuine warmth and provide personalized service, are at the heart of the award-winning Crystal experience, earning the line one of the highest guest loyalty rates in the industry. As the leader in luxury cruising for decades, Crystal offers a portfolio of experiences that appeal to a variety of global travelers, enabling travel partners to grow their business and reach new audiences.

Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity remain the most awarded luxury ships at sea, both having undergone extensive redesigns in 2017 and 2018 that saw the addition of more butler-serviced Penthouses, new dining concepts and high-tech amenities throughout both vessels.

With the youngest fleet in the river cruising industry, Crystal River Cruises’ four identical new-build ships – Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel – are the first and only all-suite, all-balcony, all-butler-serviced ships on Europe’s rivers with every guest suite situated above the water line. The ships sail voyages packed with explorations of stunning landscapes and rich heritage along the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers, offering guests an abundance of choices to explore in the way that best suits their interests. More than 200 inclusive Crystal Destination Discoveries ashore cater to the culinary, cultural, active and personal character of each destination, with additional immersive experiences also available.

Crystal Yacht Cruises’ Crystal Esprit takes travelers seeking exclusive, active experiences to the world’s most elite yachting playgrounds in the Adriatic and Seychelles, while the countdown to the August 2020 launch of Crystal Expedition Cruises’ Crystal Endeavor has begun. The German-built PC6 expedition yacht will explore the farthest reaches of the globe from the Russian Far East and Great Barrier Reef to the Antarctic and Northeast Passage. The ship will accommodate just 200 guests in butler-serviced, all-verandah suites with Crystal’s signature amenities, Michelin-inspired dining experiences – including Nobu’s Umi Uma – and a host of expert-led expeditions and cultural explorations.

