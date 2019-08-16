Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Adds Industry Icons Garrett and Sylvia McGrath to Its Management Team

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (“the Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointments of Garrett McGrath as chief impact officer and Sylvia McGrath as chief experience officer of Elepreneurs, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.



Garrett McGrath has 30 years of experience as a top network marketing professional and has built organizations consisting of more than 150,000 distributors spanning 21 countries. Mr. McGrath has served as a master distributor for four network marketing companies over the past 25 years and is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, leadership trainer and field liaison. Mr. McGrath has served as president of the Association of Network Marketing Professionals (ANMP) since 2012.

Sylvia McGrath has 25 years of marketing experience, including serving as corporate vice president of marketing for a network marketing company and vice president of sales & marketing for a design firm with Fortune 500 clientele. Mrs. McGrath is a multitalented executive with decades of experience in the direct selling industry.

“Garrett and Sylvia are two of the most respected, admired and effective leaders in the network marketing industry today,” stated Keith Halls, Elepreneurs president. “They have always led an energetic and experienced network marketing team, and we are grateful to have them as part of the family.”

“We are very pleased that the McGraths have decided to join the executive management team of Elepreneurs as the Company continues to grow since launching its first products in December 2017,” stated John “JT” Thatch, Sharing Services CEO. “These two individuals will add great value to the already experienced team that has helped us be successful thus far in the marketplace, which includes our incredible Elepreneurs in the field.”

Additional information about Sharing Services Global Corporation is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company that is publicly traded and dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Holdings, LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC. (a sales & marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.