Photographic Designs by Rachel Williams Now Offers Vivid and Striking Photographic Portraits of Athletes and Teams

Rachel Williams Jenks Trojans Volleyball

Renowned Photo Artist’s Limited Availability Regrettably Forces Her to Operate on “First Come, First Served” Basis: One Sport, One Team Per Season

This is a special year for Jenks Volleyball as the four varsity seniors leading the way have all attended Jenks Schools since first grade or before!” — Ms. Williams

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Williams, the famed local artist who is the driving force behind the highly respected Photographic Designs organization, is happy to announce that she is making her talents and skills available for the first time to local athletes and their teams.The move is sparked in part by the simple fact that Rachel Williams’s daughter, Sydney Williams, is a Senior this year on the Jenks Public Schools “Lady Trojans” Varsity Volleyball team.To kick off the upcoming season, Photographic Designs has completed a dazzling array of arrestingly beautiful individual and team portraits , plus a full set of Senior Game Day Display Banners and final artwork for the traditional Varsity Team Poster!“This is a special year for Jenks Volleyball ,” commented Ms. Williams, “as the four varsity seniors leading the way have all attended Jenks Schools since first grade or before! These four senior girls were also part of the very first ever seventh grade Jenks Volleyball Team.”The portraits and other photographic materials provided by Photographic Designs is intended to support the team’s goal this year, which is to "Take State" Championship, as well as to strengthen the program, all around.This is the second year in a row that Ms. Williams has photographed the entire Jenks volleyball team as well as capturing individual portraits of the team members, but the first time she has provided the Jenks Public Schools “Lady Trojans” Varsity Volleyball team with additional services such as photographing and designing the team’s Varsity Poster and its Senior Banner for the 2019-2020 season.The decision to expand her practice by accepting assignments to photograph sports teams and individual athletes is a long-anticipated and much-appreciated extension of Ms. Williams’ well-established work producing heirloom-quality portraits of families, graduating high school seniors, newborns and children at memorable moments in their young lives.As a result of Ms. Williams’ newly expanded practice, individual athletes and their teams will now have access to a portfolio of more upscale portrait and related products as well as a wide variety of customization options. Many teams from a long list of schools have regularly been requesting Ms. Williams’ portraiture and design services, only to be regretfully turned down. But Photographic Designs‘s newly announced decision to expand its service offerings to include select sport teams now suggests that for the first time many teens’ disappointment about obtaining high-quality portraiture and team-boosting paraphernalia may be a thing of the past.Photographic Designs is a full-service photography, portraiture, and design studio offering top-flight customer service. The staff works hard to create close relationships with clients and collaborate with them, one-on-one, through each stage of the portrait experience.Rachel Williams and the photography experts at Photographic Designs sincerely believe there’s no better way to celebrate and document important stages of life than with high-quality photos. To accomplish this, they help clients plan and execute photos that family, friends, fans, and well-wishers cherish for their entire lives.Photographic Designs has built its enviable reputation and large clientele by mastering the ability to capture real emotions and special human moments. They are experts at identifying and providing photographic elements that will aid in this quest, including such important aspects of keepsake photography as access to exclusive and private locations, clothing consultations, on site professional lighting, and full-session child assistants and coaches.The result is to portray, in depth, the essence of the photographic subject. Every day, the Photographic Designs team works with excited families and groups in the greater Tulsa area to capture and preserve their most meaningful moments with memorable photographic “objets d'art”.As a premiere portraiture studio, Photographic Designs utilizes state-of-the-art technology to show eager clients precisely what a specific portrait will look like hanging in a home, office, or institutional setting when rendered in a particular size. In addition to the quality and dynamics of the image itself, it is important that portraits not be sized too big or too small for the space in which they are intended to be displayed.After the photographic work is complete, Photographic Designs can also provide other services, as needed, including design software to turn photographs into dramatic wall displays, and large portrait delivery and installation.Photographic Designs looks forward to meeting you and your family or group, planning out the ideal photographic session, and providing the highest-quality finished portraits you will enjoy and appreciate for years to come.Individuals and organizations interested in securing Ms. Williams’ and Photographic Designs‘s services may inquire regarding portrait and related product pricing, as well as design quotes, by contacting Photographic Designs by Rachel Williams:Photographic Designs by Rachel Williams5026 E. 101st Street S. Suite BTulsa, OK 74137Email: info@pdgallery.netPhone: 918.528.6565Website: www.pdgallery.net Studio Hours by appointment onlyDue to the nature of its services, the Photographic Designs studio may be closed during normal operating hours because the team is working a scheduled photographic session, particularly with a newborn, or they are out on location. The staff at Photographic Designs encourages interested individuals to make an appointment to visit rather than simply dropping by, as they would hate to miss or inconvenience anyone.Are you looking for a marketing agency in Tulsa



