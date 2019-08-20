Fashion Meets Movements in StylePointe 2019 during New York Fashion Week

StylePointe tells the story behind the designers’ collections, through dance, during NYFW.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dixon Place and Creative Performances are proud to present the ONLY Fashion Show collaborating with dance, during New York Fashion Week.Bringing together two of NYC’s most vibrant institutions, StylePointe is a platform for emerging fashion designers to showcase their collections in collaboration with dance choreographers during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).When (Press): Press Preview Only Event: Saturday, September 7, 1:30 PM – 2:40 PM.When (Public): General Public Event: Thursday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.Producer Sangeeta Yesley has once again invited emerging fashion designers with complete collections to submit work samples for her unique annual showcase. A series of wonderful collections were selected from six designers with diverse backgrounds and paired with six choreographers representing various dance styles who then created unique dance vignettes and assembled professional dancers to showcase each of the fashion collections.This hybrid performance will take place on a runway-to-cat-walk and a floor-to-dance. Dixon Place lounge opens at 6:15 pm for a Special Cocktail Hour. VIP patrons will have exclusive seating and receive special product samples from sponsors. The duration of the show is approximately 70 minutes.Where: Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002 (between Delancey and Rivington)Web: http://stylepointe.net/ Event Page: http://dixonplace.org/performances/stylepointe-2019/ Media: Michael GriffithsTel: 212-219-0736, ext. 2Email: mike@dixonplace.org; press.stylepointenyc@gmail.comEvent Host: Matt RoperFashion Designers: Aquasia Qu Clarke, Beverly Tu, Gevandean Browne, Jennifer Gutierrez, Kenroy Tyrell, Zhihong Fu. Learn more about the Fashion Designers: http://stylepointe.net/designers-2019/ Dance Companies: Armada Dance, Azul Dance Theatre, DoubleTake Dance, ELSCO Dance, Lauren Butler, Michelle Thompson Ulerich. Learn more about the Dance Companies: http://stylepointe.net/dance-companies-2019/ Product Sponsors: http://stylepointe.net/2019-product-sponsors/ Creative Performances’ mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms. All projects of Creative Performances are fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas.Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.



